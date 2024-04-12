Lightning and Romance Manga Goes on Hiatus

Manga debuted in January 2021

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA Publishing

This year's May issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that'smanga is going on hiatus "for a while." The magazine did not provide a reason or list an end date for the hiatus.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Sumire wants to experience romance...but will she get the chance, when her new seat-mate is a 20-year-old with swirling rumors surrounding him? A dangerous new romance from the author of Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight , Kira-kun Today , and Love's Reach !

Mikimoto debuted the manga in Bessatsu Friend in January 2021. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume last September, and it will release the sixth volume on June 13.

