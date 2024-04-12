News
Lightning and Romance Manga Goes on Hiatus
posted on by Alex Mateo
Manga debuted in January 2021
This year's May issue of Kodansha's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Friday that Rin Mikimoto's Lightning and Romance manga is going on hiatus "for a while." The magazine did not provide a reason or list an end date for the hiatus.
Mikimoto debuted the manga in Bessatsu Friend in January 2021. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume last September, and it will release the sixth volume on June 13.
Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Sumire wants to experience romance...but will she get the chance, when her new seat-mate is a 20-year-old with swirling rumors surrounding him? A dangerous new romance from the author of Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight, Kira-kun Today, and Love's Reach!
Source: Bessatsu Friend May issue