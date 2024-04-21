Dear Sa-chan Romance Manga Gets Live-Action TV Show With Global Plans

A weekly live-action series adaptation of Iori Asaga 's Dear Sa-chan ( Sacchan, Boku wa. ) manga will premiere in Japan on Netflix on June 4. Keito Kimura of FANTASTICS from EXILE TRIBE will star in the series as the protagonist Kyōsuke Katagiri .

Asaga drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement:

Izuru Kumasaka, Miki Tomita, and Noriaki Kosuge are directing the series. Rieko Ōbayashi and Saki Kuniyoshi are writing the scripts. Nanaka Hakomori and Nene Kumada are producing.

After the series' Netflix premiere, it will debut on the TBS channel in Japan on June 11 at 11:56 p.m. (10:56 a.m. EDT). The series is slated to roll out internationally.

Dear Sa-chan, if only I'd had sex with you that time, perhaps I wouldn't have wandered down this disastrous path. A story of true love and it's downfall, brought to life by an unconventional protege.

Shueisha published the manga and describes the manga:

Asasga launched the manga in July 2019 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ web manga site. The manga ended in October 2020. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2019, and the fourth and final volume in November 2020.



