Suda51, Swery65's Hotel Barcelona Game Posts New Trailer

The INDIE Live Expo event on Saturday revealed a new trailer for Goichi "Suda51" Suda and Hidetaka "Swery65" Suehiro's Hotel Barcelona game on Saturday.

【#INDIELiveExpo 2024.5.25 Premiere Title】



『Hotel Barcelona』

You and your phantom self will take down the most evil serial killers that seem straight out of a horror movie!



We're gonna try out the game for the first time in the world!



▼Wishlist Now!https://t.co/qAqyw3g0gY pic.twitter.com/6En9IKLufa — INDIELiveExpo Official EN (@INDIELiveExpoEN) May 25, 2024

The livestream revealed the game's "slasher phantom system" where up to four "ghost" characters will copy the player's actions from previous playthroughs. Each new playthrough will feature new enemy types against which the phantom characters will act as attackers.

Image courtesy of Stride PR

The game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam this year.

The side-scrolling game is set in an American summer camp, with the player confronting serial killers in a timeloop plot. The game's aesthetic draws from both anime and 80s and 90s American horror and slasher movies.

Suda51's game studio Grasshopper Manufacture released the No More Heroes III game for Nintendo Switch in August 2021. The game launched for the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in October 2022.

Swery65 was a founding member of Access Games, where he began his career directing games with Spy Fiction . He went on to work on Deadly Premonition, Lord of Arcana , Lord of Apocalypse , and D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die . The developer resigned from Access Games and launched the game development company White Owls in 2016. He released his latest game, The Good Life , on PC, Xbox One, Switch, and PS4 in October 2021.

Source: INDIE Live Expo's stream