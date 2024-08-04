Vampire Hunter D: The Rose Princess Novel Gets Manga

returns to draw new manga that launched on July 31

Asahi Shimbun Publishing announced on July 31 that Saiko Takaki will adapt the ninth novel in Hideyuki Kikuchi and Yoshitaka Amano 's Vampire Hunter D novels, "The Rose Princess," into a manga. The serialization began on July 31 on Asahi Shimbun 's Sonoroma+ website.

The manga will update twice a month, on the 15th and 30th.

Dark Horse Comics is releasing the novel series English, and it describes the story:

12,090 A.D. It is a dark time for the world. Humanity is just crawling out from under three hundred years of domination by the race of vampires known as the Nobility. The war against the vampires has taken its toll; cities lie in ruin, the countryside is fragmented into small villages and fiefdoms that still struggle against nightly raids by the fallen vampires-and the remnants of their genetically manufactured demons and werewolves. Every village wants a Hunter-one of the warriors who have pledged their laser guns and their swords to the eradication of the Nobility. But some Hunters are better than others, and some bring their own kind of danger with them...

Graphic Audio published audiobook adaptations of the novels in 2021.

Asahi Sonorama began publishing the novels in Japan in 2005.

Kikuchi's novels inspired the Vampire Hunter D OAV in 1985 and the Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust film in 2000. Sentai Filmworks most recently released the OVA on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2015, and Discotek Media most recently released Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2015.

Takaki launched a manga adaptation in 2007. Digital Manga Publishing released seven volumes of the manga digitally and in print. Kadokawa later released the eighth and final volume of the manga in English digitally and in print.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.