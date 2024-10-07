My-HiME Original Anime Series Reveals 20th Anniversary Videos, Illustrations

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed special visuals and promotional videos to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the My-HiME original anime, on Saturday. The commemorative videos feature the anime's opening song "Shining☆Days" by Minami Kuribayashi , and the anime's ending theme song "Kimi ga Sora datta" (You Were the Sky) by Aki Misato .

"Shining☆Days" version

"Kimi ga Sora datta" version

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © SUNRISE

The anime's character designer Hirokazu Hisayuki drew both the 20-year commemorative visual (image above), and the celebratory illustration (image below).

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © SUNRISE

The anime's official X (formerly Twitter ) account also launched on Saturday as part of its 20th anniversary.

The My-HiME anime premiered in 2004 and was followed by the My-Otome anime, which featured the same characters in an alternate world, in 2005. Hiroyuki Yoshino penned the story and scripts for My-HiME and the spinoff My-Otome , in addition to penning the manga adaptation for the latter.

The My-Otome Zwei and My-Otome 0: S.IFR ( My-Otome 0~S.ifr~ ) original video anime (OVAs) were a sequel and a prequel to My-Otome , respectively.

Bandai Entertainment released the first My-HiME anime as well as the My-Otome and My-Otome Zwei spinoffs in North America. Bandai Entertainment also licensed the three-episode original video anime series My-Otome 0~S.ifr~ .

Bandai Entertainment described My-HiME :

Before coming to the Fuka Academy, all Mai Tokiha wanted was to live an ordinary high school life, but that's the last thing she's going to get. It turns out that Mai is a HiME, one of twelve girls with supernatural powers that are gathered at this school to fight the Orphans, demons that dwell around the school. A secret organization has other plans for the HiME than just demon-busting and Mai and the other HiME will have to risk something precious to protect the ones they love.

FUNimation Entertainment released My-HiME , My-Otome , My-Otome Zwei , and My-Otome 0: S.IFR on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2018. Funimation announced in 2013 that it had licensed all four titles previously licensed by Bandai Entertainment .

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.