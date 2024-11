North American Anime, Manga Releases, November 17-23

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date

Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig Novel 5 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 November 20

The Contract Between a Specter and a Servant Novel 3 Cite Yen Press US$8.99 November 19

Dagashi-ya Yahagi: Setting Up a Sweets Shop in Another World Novel 2 AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 November 18

Days With My Stepsister Novel 4 Please Yen Press US$8.99 November 19

Dimension Wave Novel 1 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 November 21

Festival of Heresies Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 November 19

From Desk Job to Death Beam: In Another World with My Almighty Lasers Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 November 22

From Two-Bit Baddie to Total Heartthrob: This Villainess Will Cross-Dress to Impress! Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 November 18

Haibara's Teenage New Game+ Novel 7 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 November 22

Horror Collector Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$3.99 November 19

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 15 Please Yen Press US$8.99 November 19

In a World of Lies, I Fell into an Unforgettable Love Novel Please Yen Press US$9.99 November 19

Ishura Novel 8 Please Yen Press US$8.99 November 19

Liar, Liar Novel 5 Please Yen Press US$8.99 November 19

Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! Novel 9 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 November 21

Phantom Thief Red Novel 4 Please Yen Press US$3.99 November 19

Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 3 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 November 21

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 7 Please Yen Press US$8.99 November 19

The Trials of Chiyodaku : Running the Supreme Court of Another World with My Sister Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$8.99 November 19

The Unimplemented Overlords Have Joined the Party! Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$8.99 November 19

The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 8 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 November 21

You Are My Regret Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$8.99 November 19