Sakura Tange Steps Down From Blue Archive Game's Renkawa Cherino Role

The official Japanese X (formerly Twitter ) account for Yostar and Nexon Games' Blue Archive smartphone role-playing game announced on Thursday that voice actress Sakura Tange is stepping down from the role of Renkawa Cherino. The staff are currently in the process of choosing Cherino's new voice actress in Japanese.

The announcement stated that Tange's agency, Yūgengaisha Picnic, submitted a request for the actress to exit the project in May 2022, but after discussions between the companies, Tange remained in the role on a provisional basis. In October, the companies revisited the request and accepted the withdrawal request.

The in-game voice for Cherino will not change until a new voice actress is determined.

The character debuted in the game in April 2021.

The Korean game studio and Nexon subsidiary NAT Games (now known as Nexon Games) developed Blue Archive , and Yostar Japan first launched the game in Japan on February 4, 2021. Nexon published the global version on November 8, 2021. The game is free to play with optional randomized in-app purchases.

Blue Archive The Animation , the television anime adaptation of the game, premiered on TV Tokyo 's new Sunday night anime programming block and on its affiliates on April 7. It debuted in North America on May 24.

