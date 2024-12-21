Sakamoto Days Anime Reveals More Cast, 2nd Promo Video

The Jump Festa '25 event on Saturday revealed the second main promotional video for the television anime of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga.

The event also revealed the show's ending theme song information and more cast.

Conton Candy will perform the ending theme song "Futsū" (Normal). The song marks the first anime theme song for the group.

The new cast includes:

Hiroki Yasumoto as Hyo

Image courtesy of Wright Film © Yuto Suzuki/SHUEISHA, SAKAMOTO DAYS PROJECT

Hōchū Ōtsuka as Takamura

Image courtesy of Wright Film © Yuto Suzuki/SHUEISHA, SAKAMOTO DAYS PROJECT

Daisuke Namikawa as X (Slur)

Image courtesy of Wright Film © Yuto Suzuki/SHUEISHA, SAKAMOTO DAYS PROJECT

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels on January 11, and the series will also debut on Netflix on January 11. The show's second cours (quarter of a year) will debut on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in July 2025.

Image via Sakamoto Days anime's website © 鈴木祐斗／集英社・SAKAMOTO DAYS製作委員会

Tomokazu Sugita stars as Taro Sakamoto. Other cast members include:

Masaki Watanabe ( KADO - The Right Answer , Bartender, several Battle Spirits anime) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( BLUELOCK , Haikyu!! , Moriarty the Patriot ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yō Moriyama ( Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray , Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone ) is the character designer.

Vaundy performs the opening theme song "Hashire Sakamoto" (Run, Sakamoto).

Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019, and then launched the main manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villaines and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! the chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print.

Source: Press release