News
Sakamoto Days Anime Reveals More Cast, 2nd Promo Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Jump Festa '25 event on Saturday revealed the second main promotional video for the television anime of Yuuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days manga.
The event also revealed the show's ending theme song information and more cast.
Conton Candy will perform the ending theme song "Futsū" (Normal). The song marks the first anime theme song for the group.
The new cast includes:
The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels on January 11, and the series will also debut on Netflix on January 11. The show's second cours (quarter of a year) will debut on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in July 2025.
Tomokazu Sugita stars as Taro Sakamoto. Other cast members include:
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shin Asakura
- Ayane Sakura as Lu Shaotang
- Nao Tōyama as Aoi Sakamoto
- Ryōta Suzuki as Heisuke Mashimo
- Natsuki Hanae as Nagumo
- Taku Yashiro as Shishiba
- Saori Hayami as Osaragi
Masaki Watanabe (KADO - The Right Answer, Bartender, several Battle Spirits anime) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment. Taku Kishimoto (BLUELOCK, Haikyu!!, Moriarty the Patriot) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yō Moriyama (Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray, Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone) is the character designer.
Vaundy performs the opening theme song "Hashire Sakamoto" (Run, Sakamoto).
Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019, and then launched the main manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020.
Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the manga:
Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villaines and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! the chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!
Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print.
Source: Press release