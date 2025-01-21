News
YOLternative Project Streams English-Subtitled Anime Shorts
posted on by Anita Tai
Animated short introduces sub-unit "Follow We"
The official YouTube channel for the YOLternative project's first group "Follow We" released an English-subtitled short for the series on Sunday. The channel describes the project as "a brand new story filled with chill vibes and cool guys."
The voice cast includes:
- Tosei Izuki as Leo Narita
- Masaya Miyazaki as Okita
- kayto as Reyla Shoshi
- Yu Kanda as Cale Inusaki
- Shōhei Komatsu as Crow Hattori
- Junta Terashima as Shion Kuzukiya
The channel describes the story:
In the near future in a city called .Echo, humans live alongside androids installed with artificial intelligence (AI), although those same humans also sometimes treat the androids as disposable tools. The city is dominated by powerful corporations, and even the nighttime in this prosperous town is illuminated by neon lights.
However, our story takes place in a shared residence named "Acacia" located at the outskirts of .Echo. Follow We, a live-streaming team that loves the slow life, lives here.
The YOLternative project's official website and social media launched in October 2024.
Source: You We's YouTube channel
Disclosure: Project director Sarah Nelkin previously worked for ANN.