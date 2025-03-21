TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Jax Jones, Ado Perform New Theme Songs for Beyblade X Anime

New theme songs start on April 4

Image via Beyblade X anime's website ©Homura Kawamoto, Hikaru Muno, Posuka Demizu, BBXProject, TV TOKYO

The official X/Twitter account for the anime of's project announced on Friday that BTS sibling idol groupwill perform the new opening theme song "Rise." English DJ Jax Jones and singerwill perform the ending theme song "Stay Gold." The new theme songs will start in the anime on April 4.

The Beyblade X anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in October 2023. The anime entered a new arc in October 2024.

The anime stars Sōma Saitō as X Kurosu, Shūichirō Umeda as Bird Kazami, and Ruriko Noguchi as Multi Nanairo.

Beyblade series veteran Katsuhito Akiyama is credited as chief director for the anime, while Sotsu Terada ( Beyblade Burst Turbo , Beyblade Burst GT episode director) is directing the anime at OLM. Hikaru Muno ( High Card ) is credited for original series concept and scenario assistance, while Kazuho Hyodo ( ReLIFE , Kiratto Pri☆Chan , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) is in charge of the series scripts. Posuka Demizu ( The Promised Neverland ) drafted the original character designs, while Yoshihiro Nagamori ( Beyblade: V-Force , Beyblade: Metal Fusion , Beyblade: Shogun Steel ) is adapting those character designs for animation.

ADK Emotions NY and T-Licensing describe the anime's story:

Amateur Blader Robin Kazami finds himself out of a team when he is ditched by his friends after a crushing defeat. Lucky for him, a chance encounter with former champ Jaxon Cross leads these two unlikely teammates to join forces. Jaxon intends to climb back to the top of The X under the alias “Blader X” and challenge his old teammate and current champ, Khrome Ryugu. When they find a third team member in mega-popular influencer Multi Nana-iro, the newly-formed Team Persona set their sights on going pro and claiming their spot at the top.

Takara Tomy announced the Beyblade X project in March 2023. Takara Tomy describes the project as the "4th generation," after the original 1999 Beyblade ( Bakuten Shoot Beyblade ), 2008's Beyblade: Metal Fusion ( Metal Fight Beyblade ), and 2015's Beyblade Burst .

Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui ), Hikaru Muno ( High Card ), and Posuka Demizu ( The Promised Neverland ) launched the Beyblade X manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine in June 2023. Kawamoto and his younger brother Muno are credited with the original story, and Demizu is drawing the manga. Viz Media licensed the manga.