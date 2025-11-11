Minori Chigusa, Teren Mikami's Girls x Vampire Manga Gets Magazine Serialization

Mikami, Chigusa launched manga, serialized story project in January 2025

Girls x Vampire

This year's 26th issue of'sdigital magazine revealed last week thatand'sproject will get a serialization in the magazine, beginning with the next issue on December 4.

Mikami and Chigusa launched the project on X/Twitter on January 24 earlier this year. The project is serialized as a manga on the project's X/Twitter account, while the project's Note page publishes both the manga and an accompanying serialized story. Mikami pens the story, while Chigusa draws the art for the project

The yuri project centers on a 400-year-old vampire named Ruruna, and a human named Wakana. Ruruna has just fed on Wakana, the first time she has sucked a human's blood in her 400 years of living. While she styles herself a queen of the night, entrancing Wakana under her charm, Ruruna is flustered at how forward Wakana is in giving herself to her new master.

Mikami published the first light novel volume of There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... ( Watashi ga Koibito ni Nareru Wake Naijan, Muri Muri! Muri Janakatta!? or WATANARE ) under Shueisha 's Dash X Bunko label in February 2020, with illustrations by Eku Takushima . Shueisha published the sixth novel volume in November 2023. Musshu launched the manga adaptation in Shueisha 's Dash X Comic section of the Nico Nico Seiga website in May 2020. Shueisha published the seventh manga volume on September 19. Yen Press published the fifth novel volume in English on September 10, and the sixth manga volume on October 22.

The television anime for There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... premiered on July 7. REMOW streamed the anime globally. The anime will have a sequel titled There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... ~Next Shine~ that will have a limited theatrical release that will run in Japan from November 21 to December 5. It will also air on TV in the future as a five-episode show.

Yen Press is releasing Mikami's If You Could See Love ( Moshi, Koi ga Mietanara ) yuri manga in English. That manga ran in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace Plus website from June 2020 to February 2022, with three volumes. Yen Press has released all three volumes in English.

Mikami is also writing the scripts for the television anime of cosaic and Group SNE 's Murder Mystery of the Dead party game. The anime premiered on November 13.

Chigusa launched the Convenient Semi-Friend ( Kōtsugō Semi-Friend ) manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazine in June 2023, where it is ongoing. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and released the first volume on July 8. Chigusa is also the illustrator for Neru Asakura 's Did You Think My Yuri Was Just for Show? light novel series. Yen Press is also releasing the light novel series in English.

Source: Akita Shoten

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.