Structurally speaking, Giant Beasts of Ars episode 4 is similar to last week's episode, but the execution is much more successful. The party is still hanging out in the village, meeting new people, adding folks to the crew, and fighting monsters, but each of these elements feels more fleshed out here than in episode 3.

First and foremost, I think Romana is a more interesting character than Meran. You could say that's because I'm biased towards women who would rob me of all my worldly possessions and smirk while doing it – and you'd be right – but she does provide a bit of team friction in a playful way (the kind most RPG adventuring parties thrive off of) by getting under Jiro's skin. Her playing naive and sandbagging a bit before cleaning up while gambling is not only a fun character moment, it leads to a genuinely funny smash cut too, going from “Golly gee how do we play” to her having everyone's money and then some.

The monster threat was also more engaging this week. Whereas last week's elephant was… well… basically just an elephant, this week's river fish had a few more interesting tricks up its sleeve. Sure, visually it was similar to the elephant beast: a big gray normal creature with red eyes that goes raaargh at the party. But the way it absorbed water through its tentacles to fire off the machine gun droplets and use it as suppressing fire on Jiro was interesting. I certainly didn't have that on my bingo card, and the novelty more than made up for the rather mundane nature of the design.

Now our party is fully formed and in their airship, so let's see what the future holds.

