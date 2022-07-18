Your Summer 2022 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

Did your favorite series make the cut? Find out now!

This season's Preview Guide included lots of big sequels and much of the votes went to making sure they made the cut.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun , followed by Call of the Night , The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 2, and Yurei Deco .

Look below for who will be covering the hits from this season's anime line-up.

Rebecca Silverman

• Shadows House Season 2

• Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV

• Tokyo Mew Mew New

• Delicious Party♡Precure



Richard Eisenbeis

• Uncle From Another World

• Overlord IV

• Classroom of the Elite II



Grant Jones

• One Piece

• The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting

• My Isekai Life



Steve Jones

• Call of the Night

• Engage Kiss



Nicholas Dupree

• Love Live! Superstar!! Season 2

• Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer

• Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2



Christopher Farris

• Lycoris Recoil

• Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World

• A Couple of Cuckoos

• FUUTO PI



James Beckett

• Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

• Parallel World Pharmacy

• Yurei Deco

• When Will Ayumu Make His Move?

