Your Summer 2022 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Did your favorite series make the cut? Find out now!

This season's Preview Guide included lots of big sequels and much of the votes went to making sure they made the cut.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun, followed by Call of the Night, The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 2, and Yurei Deco.

Look below for who will be covering the hits from this season's anime line-up.

Rebecca Silverman
Shadows House Season 2
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV
Tokyo Mew Mew New
Delicious Party♡Precure

Richard Eisenbeis
Uncle From Another World
Overlord IV
Classroom of the Elite II

Grant Jones
One Piece
The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting
My Isekai Life

Steve Jones
Call of the Night
Engage Kiss

Nicholas Dupree
Love Live! Superstar!! Season 2
Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer
Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2

Christopher Farris
Lycoris Recoil
Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World
A Couple of Cuckoos
FUUTO PI

James Beckett
Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
Parallel World Pharmacy
Yurei Deco
When Will Ayumu Make His Move?

AJ/Cartoon Cipher
The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 2
My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex
RWBY: Ice Queendom
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious

