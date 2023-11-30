Chris and Steve revisit the dark fantasy series' controversy after several K-Pop idols come under criticism for watching or reading the series.

Chris

Steve, I can't tell you how grateful I am that Nick and Nicky tackled the denser, heavier subject matter this week. I'm still decompressing from the long holiday weekend, so what do you say we kick back with something nice, easy, and not controversial? How about seminal fan-favorite anime Made in Abyss ? That ought to go over swimmingly.

Steve

Look, it's Courting Controversy Week here at TWIA, and if our comrades are out there slinging the strongest pebbles they have at the goliath that is MAPPA , then it's only fair we tickle the tail of the dragon that is K-pop stans. Look, it's Courting Controversy Week here at TWIA, and if our comrades are out there slinging the strongest pebbles they have at the goliath that is, then it's only fair we tickle the tail of the dragon that is K-pop stans.

Made in Abyss ATEEZ 's Mingi, and NCT's Taeyong) recently came under fire for recommending or owning the manga or watching the anime. Some of the admissions are years old, but K-pop fans are bringing it all forward now. I can't pretend to know this or that about the K-pop scene, apart from the odd manga that pokes fun at the fandom. But I am familiar with anime and manga controversies, which means my primary reaction to seeing stans of Korean pop idols reheating discourse over the past week was "What? We're doing this again?" For those not in the know, several K-pop idols (TXT's Soobin, SEVENTEEN's Woozi,'s Mingi, and NCT's Taeyong) recently came under fire for recommending or owning the manga or watching the anime. Some of the admissions are years old, but K-pop fans are bringing it all forward now.

Astro Boy boots next to a casually strewn eleventh volume of Made in Abyss . It belongs in a museum.



(Pictured: TAEYONG's boots and Made in Abyss volume 11) I also won't pretend to have any knowledge of or context for any of the idols implicated in this "incident," and all I know about the scene is the, ahem, passion of its cohort of fans. So, I'd like to begin by setting the record straight that everything I say in this column is satire, and please don't send an assassin to my apartment. That said, I kind of love this whole mess if only because it introduced me to one of the greatest Instagram posts of all time: a pair ofboots next to a casually strewn eleventh volume of. It belongs in a museum.

Made in Abyss the nod. As a member of the esteemed sphere of people who make stupid posts about anime online, at this point, I primarily think of the series as a popular, award-winning show and one of my favorite anime in recent memory.

Truly, this is the cultural cross-collusion that only comes when art is shared across borders. And it's funny because ordinarily, I'd think it was downright heartening to see megastars from another country givingthe nod. As a member of the esteemed sphere of people who make stupid posts about anime online, at this point, I primarily think of the series as a popular, award-winning show and one of my favorite anime in recent memory.



Agreed! I put the second season on my list of favorites from last year. I've found both the anime and manga to be a compelling melange of adventure, abject horror, and ruminations on what drives humanity to be humanity. I also don't want this to look like us fanning the flames of a kerfuffle that seems to have all but succumbed to the unforgiving yet goldfish-short memory of online warriors. The K-pop tabloids already had their fun, but I think we can treat this as a jumping-off point for more persistent patterns of internet discourse. Most importantly, this gives me another excuse to post the shot of Nanachi, where they look like a suction-cup Garfield in a car window.





This incident mostly served as a reminder of how the predilections of some anime can be regarded by those not entrenched in following the medium. A pop music fan who mostly knows anime from My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen might reasonably be caught a little off-guard by some of the content of this cute-seeming series their favorite performer just recommended. Which is part and parcel of the Made in Abyss experience, fairly. We all remember the first time we watched episode 10. Nanachi-posting is a noble pursuit, no matter the cause.This incident mostly served as a reminder of how the predilections of some anime can be regarded by those not entrenched in following the medium. A pop music fan who mostly knows anime fromandmight reasonably be caught a little off-guard by some of the content of this cute-seeming series their favorite performer just recommended. Which is part and parcel of theexperience, fairly. We all remember the first time we watched episode 10.





Made in Abyss , while popular, is certainly not for everybody. It's quite intentionally provocative. The core premise takes a cast full of characters who look like Precious Moments figurines and throws them into a hole full of things trying to kill and/or torture them in highly graphic fashions. That's gonna rankle some audiences. I'm still not a fan of this spiky lad, that's for sure., while popular, is certainly not for everybody. It's quite intentionally provocative. The core premise takes a cast full of characters who look like Precious Moments figurines and throws them into a hole full of things trying to kill and/or torture them in highly graphic fashions. That's gonna rankle some audiences.

Made in Abyss ! It parlayed its provocative tendencies into becoming a critical darling that's topped best-of lists and won awards. Its movie got distributed to theaters over here, and the series aired on Toonami ! A game has been released that you can play on your Nintendo ! And then the reactions of newcomers make you step back and go, "Hm, maybe it is a bit odd that a series with this many unsavory kinks on full display went on to become a mainstream megahit."

Still, it's something that we might have thought was a settled issue with the series by this point. This is! It parlayed its provocative tendencies into becoming a critical darling that's topped best-of lists and won awards. Its movie got distributed to theaters over here, and the series aired on! A game has been released that you can play on your! And then the reactions of newcomers make you step back and go, "Hm, maybe ita bit odd that a series with this many unsavory kinks on full display went on to become a mainstream megahit."

Like the titular Abyss, there are many layers on which one might find the series' content objectionable. One of the deeper layers is the series' propensity towards the bodily functions of its cast, which is played for humor and horror. It's weird. It stands out. Even for a Made in Abyss megafan and longtime anime enjoyer like me, it's uncomfortable.

That and the youthfulness of the cast, alongside the fetishization of their bodies and the functions thereof, are definitely where things head into questionable territory. It's similar to zoom-ins on bare feet in a Tarantino movie. It's included less as a compliment to the atmosphere and tone like the straightforward horrors, and more as a case of "Oh, Akihito Tsukishi just has a thing for drawing this sort of stuff."

And this is where I break away from sentiments like the ones expressed in the article at the top of the column. Do I agree that Tsukishi is probably into some weird shit that he sublimates through his art? Absolutely. Do I think that alone makes him a degenerate criminal, which further means that anyone who enjoys his work must also be irredeemably twisted? No.

other authors for whom that That's an early takeaway from this sort of discussion that I'll agree with you on. Because for all the weird indulgences that Tsukishi peppers his work with, he (as far as I know) hasn't been implicated in partaking or disseminating real-life CSAM, unlike someauthors for whom that makes their work much harder for me to partake of.

That's such an important point! If Tsukishi is ever arrested, that'll be an entirely different conversation. But as it stands, I don't care if he drew a machine that collected Reg's urine; you can't just go and call him a pedophile. The increasing wantonness with which that label is thrown around, both in and outside the anime sphere, only dilutes the potency of legitimate accusations like the one above. That's actually harmful.

Osamu Tezuka .



Speaking of those Astro Boy boots you posted earlier. Several comments I saw from the K-pop saga last week honed in on Tsukishi's sniffing of his Nanachi plushies as "proof" of his criminal degeneracy. If you're going to go after someone for being weird about a cute rodent creature they drew, then we'd be up to canceling the likes ofSpeaking of thoseboots you posted earlier.

It's canonical that Nanachi smells good. Maybe he was joking about that, and people can't decode subtext. Or maybe he has a designated Nanachi plushie for smelling, so why do you care, weirdo? Maybe you'd think differently if you got a whiff of Nanachi's fur.

Made in Abyss does so well. But along other lines, Land of the Lustrous author Haruko Ichikawa is fascinated with androgynous, pubescent bodies that inform the artistic efforts of her work. You could probably write a whole book on what's going on in Paru Itagaki 's chicken-masked head.



And I wouldn't have them any other way. They don't always define the text; a creator's weirder indulgences often inform their expression. Maybe Tsukushi's odd eye towards younger bodies and the things that come out of them is mostly discomforting window dressing on everything elsedoes so well. But along other lines,authoris fascinated with androgynous, pubescent bodies that inform the artistic efforts of her work. You could probably write a whole book on what's going on in's chicken-masked head.And I wouldn't have them any other way.

Made in Abyss ' grosser content. Both the potty humor and abject horror remind us that we're just tubes full of meat, bone, and bile. We are the disgusting summation of basic biological processes, and even at our strongest, we can be brought down by life's inherent frailty. Made in Abyss consistently interrogates its heroes' will to persist and pursue the unknown despite that danger, and it argues that there's something quintessentially human about reconciling those disparate, irrational parts of us.



Not to say that justifies everything thrown into the mix, but I also wouldn't want to take a knife and start lopping off every portion that makes me uncomfortable. I don't think that's any way to approach any art. I'd even argue that there's merit to' grosser content. Both the potty humor and abject horror remind us that we're just tubes full of meat, bone, and bile. We are the disgusting summation of basic biological processes, and even at our strongest, we can be brought down by life's inherent frailty.consistently interrogates its heroes' will to persist and pursue the unknown despite that danger, and it argues that there's something quintessentially human about reconciling those disparate, irrational parts of us.Not to say that justifies everything thrown into the mix, but I also wouldn't want to take a knife and start lopping off every portion that makes me uncomfortable. I don't think that's any way to approach any art.

Gushing Over Magical Girls is coming out soon. That's a series I could vibe with its trashy explorations of budding sexuality and kink within its characters, but the stated middle-school ages of them meant the first volume of the manga put me right off.



I'm not sure what it says about me that I probably would've been able to roll with the series were the characters just in high school instead. But like my ability to compartmentalize and enjoy Made in Abyss , I'm sure others won't have any of their trouble with this one. It's not like I don't understand some degrees of case-by-case iffiness. The anime adaptation ofis coming out soon. That's a series Ivibe with its trashy explorations of budding sexuality and kink within its characters, but the stated middle-school ages of them meant the first volume of the manga put me right off.I'm not sure what it says about me that I probably would've been able to roll with the series were the characters just in high school instead. But like my ability to compartmentalize and enjoy, I'm sure others won't have any of their trouble with this one.

It's trite to say out loud, but everyone has their tastes and limits. That's normal. I think there's always value in being cognizant of your box and being willing to step outside of it occasionally, but there's no intrinsic moral value to liking or disliking certain kinds of art. That's where I see a lot of conversations, especially from younger people, going off the rails. A big part of that problem is a social media environment that throws everybody into every conversation because human brains have not evolved to handle those magnitudes of interaction. But it's imperative for people to eventually mature past the point where they're equating liking an anime with being an abuser.

Onimai earlier this year, but it's worth expounding on again here: Just as you can't force someone to take in a piece of art if it makes them uncomfortable, you can't use someone else's entertainment intake as an indication that they might be predisposed to crimes. And I'm not just saying that because of how surprisingly wholesome Onimai was.

You and I previously touched on this a bit when we covered the similarly not-at-all-controversialearlier this year, but it's worth expounding on again here: Just as you can't force someone to take in a piece of art if it makes them uncomfortable, you can't use someone else's entertainment intake as an indication that they might be predisposed to crimes. And I'm not just saying that because of how surprisingly wholesomewas.

And that's still one of my favorite shows from this year! I'm incorrigible!

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord is practically a running gag in this column by this point.



But you can't use my enjoyment of something like that to indicate my real-world scruples. Or even my overall taste, as I thought similar slavery-styling shows like The Rising of the Shield Hero and Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World were stupid! It's all down to individual taste towards craft! We're nothing if not representatives for repping the problematic fave. I'm the guy whose unironic love foris practically a running gag in this column by this point.But you can't use my enjoyment of something like that to indicate my real-world scruples. Or even my overall taste, as I thought similar slavery-styling shows likeandwere stupid! It's all down to individual taste towards craft!

good anime. You won't see me vehemently defending the sociopolitical commentary in World’s End Harem . However, I will defend the one girl who drank a lot.



What also really rankles me in situations like the recent K-pop Cancelation Conundrum is when people dress up and cry for censure in the language of social justice. There's this insidious rhetorical trick where the best way to be progressive becomes reinstating the Hays Code but worse and for everything. Let's not get crazy. I have standards and likeanime. You won't see me vehemently defending the sociopolitical commentary in. However, I will defend the one girl who drank a lot.What also really rankles me in situations like the recent K-pop Cancelation Conundrum is when people dress up and cry for censure in the language of social justice. There's this insidious rhetorical trick where the best way to be progressive becomes reinstating the Hays Code but worse and for everything.

Not to get too "kids these days," but there's definitely that air of the younger fandom's inclination to avoid discomfort. That only reinforces how said discomfort is part of what makes the likes of Made in Abyss work so well. Idols like those K-pop stars are as much people as those who produce this kind of messy art; hence, they can find entertainment in it, as so many others have.

Oh, I know I'm the old man yelling at a cloud, and this problem certainly isn't unique to the current generation (even though I'm not enthusiastic about what a childhood spent with the internet is doing to the human psyche collectively). It's just frustrating because, historically, censorship always hurts the populations that are already disadvantaged. For instance, the strides queer art and culture have made in recent decades; I'd hate to see that undermined in part by an obsession with policing any expressions of sexuality besides the most orthodox. That isn't me slyly defending World’s End Harem after I said I wouldn't. But on principle, I'd rather be in a world with World’s End Harem than in one without.

Onimai anime, it quantifiably would be a loss were something like that to be suppressed because of the other unsavory fanservice aspects. Similarly, there are all sorts of fringe comics and games with fascinating psychosexual explorations, the likes of which would cause those scandalized by Made in Abyss to start screaming and never stop (Yes, I just watched a great video review of Dasaku ). Put all the content warnings you need to on them, yes, but also let them still be out there.

Given the amount of affirmation I saw my trans friends getting out of theanime, it quantifiably would be a loss were something like that to be suppressed because of the other unsavoryaspects. Similarly, there are all sorts of fringe comics and games with fascinating psychosexual explorations, the likes of which would cause those scandalized byto start screaming and never stop (Yes, I just watched a great video review of). Put all the content warnings you need to on them, yes, but also let them still be out there.

Art needs to be a space where people feel safe exploring facets of themselves they might otherwise be afraid of or unable to process. It also needs to be a space where people can go just hog wild. It's all ultimately fiction. We're built to imagine and play. If we didn't have art as an outlet, I shudder to imagine how colorless humanity would be.

Jennifer's Body , a cult classic American movie entirely focused on the sexualization and violent murder of teens. That was written by an author who gained notoriety for an extremely mainstream successful film about teen pregnancy. And that movie starred Michael Cera , who just came back to voice his character for a lauded anime adaptation of a Canadian comic book that dead-ass starts with this:

That point about this being inherent to humanity also puts me on one more sidebar: I can't help but get punchy when some commentators act like this is a unique issue of Japanese culture. Around Halloween, I watched, a cult classic American movie entirely focused on the sexualization and violent murder of teens. That was written by an author who gained notoriety for an extremely mainstream successful film about teen pregnancy. And that movie starred, who just came back to voice his character for a lauded anime adaptation of a Canadian comic book that dead-ass starts with this:

Scott Pilgrim for the first time this past week. And after over a decade of secondhand exposure to the discourse, I was surprised by how explicit the comic was about Scott being a scumbag who gets constantly and rightfully roasted by his cadre of companions. That's what the whole comic is about! He has to grow up and gain some modicum of self-awareness! That's his arc! Funny story: I just read all offor the first time this past week. And after over a decade of secondhand exposure to the discourse, I was surprised by how explicit the comic was about Scott being a scumbag who gets constantly and rightfully roasted by his cadre of companions. That's what the whole comic is about! He has to grow up and gain some modicum of self-awareness! That's his arc!

Chris Evans because he was such a fan of being in the story that he came back for the anime.

It's character messiness that couldn't be explored if such an element was excised because some thought it was unsavory! And I don't know of any Marvel stans cancelingbecause he was such a fan of being in the story that he came back for the anime.

From what I've read, it's just nuts to me that the creators felt like they had to spell that out in even greater detail in the new anime. It's not even subtext in the comic. It's just the text. And I know it's more nuanced than people just lacking critical thinking skills, and there are still arguments to be made about how Scott is depicted versus his actual actions. And I think it's cool the anime does something different! But man, do not ever trust conventional wisdom on something you haven't read/watched/etc. yourself. You can still listen to friends you trust to look out for your best interests, but there's no substitute for wrestling with a complicated work with your own metaphorical bare hands.

Made in Abyss , and found what you and I already know it to be: A weird, wild, occasionally off-putting, but ultimately rewarding experience.



Maybe they'll find other anime they like after this. Maybe that will be Harem Labyrinth. I won't agree with them there, but I also won't call the cops on them. In that respect, the positive hope I can have about this case of K-pop diving into the Abyss is that, apart from all the bluster, some other fans took their fave's recommendation to heart, checked out, and found what you and I already know it to be: A weird, wild, occasionally off-putting, but ultimately rewarding experience.Maybe they'll find other anime they like after this. Maybe that will be. I won't agree with them there, but I also won't call the cops on them.



It's a wide anime world out there. We both write about it for a semi-living, so obviously, we're passionate about it. You can be passionate about other stuff. You can draw your lines. But it is only when you open your heart and mind that you can witness the full extent of beauty and splendor that this medium can hold.

Well, now you're just being cheeky.