Advertorial
Don't miss NTWRK Presents Anime NYC Online Powered By Crunchyroll!
by Anime NYC (Paid Advertisement),
Anime NYC is New York's anime convention, and for the first time, it's going online this year - and open to the whole world! From November 17-20, enjoy four anime-packed evenings of virtual panels, interviews, watch parties, Japanese guests, and much more—headquartered on the NTWRK app!
NTWRK is a free app focused on exclusive content and merch, and fans can download the app now via the App Store or Google Play Store to browse hundreds of cool pop culture items spanning sneakers, streetwear, and fashion.
Highlights from Anime NYC Online include...
- Industry panels from Crunchyroll, Aniplex, Kodansha, Mangamo, Yen Press, and more
- A Mirai Celebration and Chat with Studio Chizu Producer Yuichiro Saito
- Watch Parties with classic anime from RetroCrush and Right Stuf
- An Anisong DJ Night featuring NYC's AniParty
- Product drops from brands including HYPLAND, Atsuko, and Valeza
- An Online Expo Floor and Artist Alley with over 100 booths to browse
For more information, schedules, and more, visit animenyc.com/online, and keep checking back for the latest announcements!
discuss this in the forum |
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history