Don't miss NTWRK Presents Anime NYC Online Powered By Crunchyroll!

Anime NYC is New York's anime convention, and for the first time, it's going online this year - and open to the whole world! From November 17-20, enjoy four anime-packed evenings of virtual panels, interviews, watch parties, Japanese guests, and much more—headquartered on the NTWRK app!

NTWRK is a free app focused on exclusive content and merch, and fans can download the app now via the App Store or Google Play Store to browse hundreds of cool pop culture items spanning sneakers, streetwear, and fashion.

Highlights from Anime NYC Online include...

Industry panels from Crunchyroll , Aniplex , Kodansha , Mangamo , Yen Press , and more

, , , , , and more A Mirai Celebration and Chat with Studio Chizu Producer Yuichiro Saito

Producer Watch Parties with classic anime from RetroCrush and Right Stuf

and An Anisong DJ Night featuring NYC's AniParty

Product drops from brands including HYPLAND, Atsuko, and Valeza

An Online Expo Floor and Artist Alley with over 100 booths to browse

For more information, schedules, and more, visit animenyc.com/online, and keep checking back for the latest announcements!