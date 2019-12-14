Rent-A-Girlfriend, Seitokai Yakuindomo Manga Both Have 'Important Announcement' on December 25

The combined second and third 2020 issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine teased on Wednesday that Reiji Miyajima 's Kanojo, Okarishimasu ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) manga and Tozen Ujiie 's Seitokai Yakuindomo will both have an "important announcement" in the magazine's combined fourth and fifth issue, which will ship on December 25. The chapter of Kanojo, Okarishimasu in that issue will also have an opening color page, and Seitokai Yakuindomo will have a center color page.

Miyajima ( AKB49 ) launched Kanojo, Okarishimasu in July 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled volume on October 17.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English starting next year, and it describes the story:

In Japan, the lonely have a new way out — online services that rent out dads, children, even girlfriends! When Kazuya's true love dumps him, he's just desperate enough to try it, and he's shocked at how cute and sweet his rental girlfriend turns out to be. But she wants to keep their "relationship" a secret, and there's a complication... she goes to his university... and their grandmothers are in the same home... and they live next door to each other?! And Kazuya finds out she's not nearly as nice in "real life"..

Seitokai Yakuindomo centers around Ōsai Academy, a former all-girls private high school that was integrated to include boys. The student body is split between 524 girls and 28 boys. Takatoshi Tsuda is pushed into becoming the vice president of the student council, where he is the lone male member surrounded by girls.

The slice-of-life comedy story already inspired two television anime seasons, original video anime projects, and several previous anime DVDs bundled with the manga. The project inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in July 2017, and a second film opened on July 10.

The 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 17th, and 18th manga volumes all bundled original anime DVDs when they shipped in September 2015, April 2016, December 2016, September 2017, April 17 , and August 16 , respectively. (The 16th manga volume bundled a DVD of the first anime film.) The manga's 19th volume will bundle a new OAD on September 17, 2020.

Source: Weekly Shonen Magazine