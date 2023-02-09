News
AI no Idenshi Science Fiction TV Anime Premieres in July
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Kyūri Yamada's AI no Idenshi (The Genes of AI) manga revealed on Friday that the anime will premiere in July.
The science fiction manga is set in the near future, when nearly 10% of the population are "humanoids" — human-like robotic artificial life. Humanoids are accepted as a matter of fact in society, yet they sufffer from their own problems and sicknesses. The story centers on the human Hikaru Sudō, who is a doctor specializing on humanoids.
Yuzo Sato (Police in a Pod, Akagi, Kaiji) is directing the anime at Madhouse. Ryunosuke Kingetsu (Police in a Pod, Samurai Girls, Gakuen Utopia Manabi Straight!) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Kei Tsuchiya (Police in a Pod, Laidbackers) is designing the characters, and also serving as the chief animation director. Takashi Ohmama (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury) and Natsumi Tabuchi (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!) are composing the music.
Sources: AI no Idenshi anime's website, Comic Natalie