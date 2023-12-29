News
Overwatch 2 Gets Manga 1-Shot About Kiriko
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sugimitsu launched a manga one-shot based on Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 first-person shooter game titled Overwatch 2 -Kanezaka no Moribito- (Overwatch 2 -Protector of Kanezaka-) on Shogakukan's Coro Coro Online website on December 22. The manga centers on the character Kiriko, as she protects her hometown of Kanezaka.
Overwatch 2 debuted as an early access game in October 2022, and fully released on August 10 earlier this year.
Source: Coro Coro Online