News
Overwatch 2 Gets Manga 1-Shot About Kiriko

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda

Sugimitsu launched a manga one-shot based on Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 first-person shooter game titled Overwatch 2 -Kanezaka no Moribito- (Overwatch 2 -Protector of Kanezaka-) on Shogakukan's Coro Coro Online website on December 22. The manga centers on the character Kiriko, as she protects her hometown of Kanezaka.

overwatch2
Image via Coro Coro Online
©Sugimitsu, Shogakukan ©2023 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Overwatch 2 debuted as an early access game in October 2022, and fully released on August 10 earlier this year.

Source: Coro Coro Online

