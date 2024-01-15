Cowboy Bebop: The Movie Poster Giveaway
Spike Spiegel may have said “hunger is the best spice” but here at ANN we think that giveaways are the best spice. And we have a great one for readers this week thanks to our friends at Iconic Events.
Caught up in a world of dreams, lost in the cruelty of reality. What should have been an easy bounty turns into biological war after a terrorist gets hold of a deadly virus. Drawn in by the pretty price on the mastermind's head, Spike and the Bebop crew are ready to collect a much-needed reward. Unfortunately, the gang's about to find themselves in more trouble than money when the terrorist threatens to unleash the virus on Halloween–effectively killing everyone on Mars. With little time and leads that seem more dreamy than helpful, they'll have to use their own bag of tricks to stop a dangerous plot.
Cowboy Bebop: The Movie is coming to theaters for a limited engagement as part of Anime Expo's Cinema Nights series. The standalone film, set in the world established in the 1998 TV series and featuring all your favorite characters, will be in theaters across the USA from January 21st to 23rd. To celebrate its return to theaters, Iconic Events is teaming up with ANN to give away TWO original US theatrical release posters for the film signed by the English voice cast leads! That's Steve Blum (Spike), Wendee Lee (Faye), Beau Billingslea (Jet), and Melissa Fahn (Ed) all on there.
Looking for tickets to a screening of Cowboy Bebop: The Movie? Check out the Anime Expo Cinema Nights page for details on showtimes in your area! See you [in theaters] Space Cowboy.
