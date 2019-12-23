Interest
Vinland Saga Creator Makoto Yukimura Joins Anime Episode 23 Cast
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Vinland Saga manga creator Makoto Yukimura will be joining the voice cast of the 23rd episode of the anime. The character he is playing has not been announced, however, and the anime's official Twitter account has opened a competition among viewers to guess his role.
第23話「誤算」では、原作者の幸村先生(@makotoyukimura)がキャストとして出演!— TVアニメ「ヴィンランド・サガ」公式 (@V_SAGA_ANIME) December 22, 2019
ご覧いただいた皆さん、どの役だったかわかりましたか?
リプライで正解を答えていただいた方に抽選で1名様に【23話の台本】をプレゼント🎁
🗓12/29(日)23:59〆切 です!
ぜひご参加ください✨ pic.twitter.com/uTpNqqssZd
Fans will have until December 29 to reply to the tweet with the correct answer. One lucky respondent will get a copy of the episode's script. The episode premiered on Monday.
Vinland Saga premiered with the first three episodes on July 7. The story follows the viking Thorfinn, son to one of the Vikings' greatest warriors. When his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd's band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. Yukimura launched the manga series in Japan in 2005.
Source: Vinland Saga anime official Twitter account