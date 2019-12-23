Vinland Saga Creator Makoto Yukimura Joins Anime Episode 23 Cast

Official Twitter account opens competition to guess Yukimura's role

Vinland Saga manga creator Makoto Yukimura will be joining the voice cast of the 23rd episode of the anime. The character he is playing has not been announced, however, and the anime's official Twitter account has opened a competition among viewers to guess his role.

Fans will have until December 29 to reply to the tweet with the correct answer. One lucky respondent will get a copy of the episode's script. The episode premiered on Monday.

Vinland Saga premiered with the first three episodes on July 7. The story follows the viking Thorfinn, son to one of the Vikings' greatest warriors. When his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd's band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. Yukimura launched the manga series in Japan in 2005.