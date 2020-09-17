Hajimete no Orusuban Hentai OVA Production Manager Steps Down From Project

Anime adaptation of erotic visual novel was announced in May

A person claiming to be the production manager for the Hajimete no Orusuban hentai OVA announced on Twitter that they are stepping down from the project due to creative differences and their personal fading interest in the property. The user, who goes by the name "Crazy Ōji," was credited for managing the crowdfunding campaign for a drama CD project for the series in 2017.

The OVA is an adaptation of an erotic visual novel published by ZERO in 2000. Crazy Ōji tweeted that although they experienced frustration over how the anime's production diverged from the original game, they chose to remove themselves from the project instead of spreading negativity. They also said that they can vouch for the quality of the anime's script and situations, and asked fans to continue to look forward to its release.

The OVA was first announced in May by adult anime brand Mary Jane. The first volume, titled "Shiori Kangetsu ver." will ship on November 6. In August, the anime's staff announced on its Fantia page that the game's original voice cast will not be reprising their roles. The OVA 's first key visual was released on Saturday.

Source: Crazy Ōji's Twitter account via Otakomu