Prime Minister Suga Quotes Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in National Diet

Suga said, 'I will respond with Total Concentration Breathing,' in reply to opposition party

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga quoted the popular Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series at a House of Representatives Budget Committee in the National Diet on Monday, according to an Asahi Shimbun report. Suga said, "I will respond with Total Concentration Breathing," in reply to a question from the opposition party.

A viral clip has also been circulating on Twitter, capturing the moment Suga uttered the line:

The context for the exchange was the question posed by Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan member Kenji Eda, who remarked that he and Suga once worked together but are now political opponents. He asked whether Suga was just as surprised at this development as he was. After making the Demon Slayer quote, Suga replied candidly: "I never thought I would take this seat. I thought it would be the opposite. That's what I was thinking when I invited you to the Liberal Democratic Party. I never dreamed that we would be standing at these positions, debating in the Diet."

