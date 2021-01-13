BEASTARS 2nd Season's Opening Music Video Premieres

The music video for BEASTARS and YOASOBI'S song "Kaibutsu" premiered on YouTube on Wednesday morning. The song is the opener for the second season of Studio Orange 's animated adaptation of Paru Itagaki 's manga series. Orange noted that Itagaki along with Hyperbole 's Toshiyuki Yamashita and Rinna Miwa worked on the music video.

YOASOBI is a musical duo that includes vocalist Ikura and Vocaloid music producer Ayase. Ayase previously topped iTunes charts in 2019 with the release of their EP Yūrei Tōkyō . The duo's previous single "Yoru ni Kakeru" released in 2019 rose in popularity on TikTok and Spotify. They held their first live performance during last year's New Year's Eve program Kōhaku Uta Gassen .

The first episode of BEASTARS premiered exclusively on Netflix in Japan on January 5 followed by its Fuji TV premiere on January 6 in the +Ultra timeslot. Netflix will stream the series outside of Japan in July.