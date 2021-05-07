Interest
Jujutsu Kaisen's Kento Nanami, Satoru Gojō Inspire Real-Life Sunglasses
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Can you pull off their styles?
Jujutsu Kaisen's Kento Nanami and Satoru Gojō are inspiring real-life sunglasses based on what they wear in the series. Bandai Fashion Collection is selling each pair of glasses with a case that includes the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College badge and a cleaning cloth featuring art of the respective character.
Satoru Gojō:
Kento Nanami:
Glasses case:
The items are available to order in Japan through Bandai Fashion Collection's website until June 13. They cost 14,850 yen (US$136) each, and are expected to ship in October.
Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web (Link 2), Bandai Fashion Collection