Demon Slayer "VR Roller Coaster" Coming to Universal Studios Japan

The "Demon Slayer XR Ride" will be one among many limited time-themed attractions at the amusement park

The "Demon Slayer XR Ride", a Demon Slayer -themed "VR Roller Coaster," will be available at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka from September 17 to February 13, 2022.

The "Demon Slayer XR Ride" allows passengers to experience the story and setting of the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train from 360 degrees using VR technology. Passengers will be able to meet Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Rengoku, and board the Infinity Train that will take them to their destination. Riders will experience fierce battles between the Demon Slayer Corps and the Demons Enmu and Akaza, witnessing the Flame Breathing Style and Blood Demon Arts in their full glory.

Additionally, the "Hollywood Dream the Ride" attraction at Universal Studios Japan will also feature two original Demon Slayer stories that passengers will be able to listen to during their ride. The first story, which will start on September 17, will include humorous conversations between Tanjiro and Rengoku expressing their surprise and enjoyment of the ride.

At the same time, there will also be a "Demon Slayer Corps Special Training Rally" held across the park. Visitors can participate in a variety of special training sessions in the park in order to discover their own "breath" and become a member of the Demon Slayer Corps. Those who complete the final training will receive a certificate.

Finally, from mid-August onwards, the official Twitter account of Universal Studios Japan will release voice clips of Demon Slayer characters introducing the "Demon Slayer XR Ride", including Tanjiro ( Natsuki Hanae ), Nezuko ( Akari Kitō ), Zenitsu ( Hiro Shimono ), Inosuke ( Yoshitsugu Matsuoka ), and Rengoku ( Satoshi Hino ).

