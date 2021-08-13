Cinema Today: My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Film's Audience is Overwhelmingly Female

My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission has done exceptionally well at the Japanese box office, debuting at #2 on its opening weekend and outpacing the previous film in the franchise by 200%. According to Cinema Today , the film's audience is primarily outside of its target demographic—that is to say, young women and girls are filling up seats.

Japanese entertainment news site Cinema Today reported that the film's audience is overwhelmingly female—76.5%, and the overall audience age group is mostly in their 20s, followed by viewers in their teens and 30s.

In the story of My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , a mysterious organization dedicated to the destruction of people with Quirks has issued a threat and set bombs all over the world. Pro Heroes and those in Hero Internships scramble to find the bombs. Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki encounter Rody, a boy living in a mobile home in their designated area of Oseon, and end up working with him.

Source: Cinema Today (須田璃々)