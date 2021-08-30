Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid's Kanna Shows Off Her Elegant Side In New Figure

Kanna from Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid gets to show off her elegant side with her new figure, which sees her donning an exquisite purple kimono and holding up a luxurious golden fan.

The figure is part of a series of products jointly produced by the doll-making company Yoshitoku and hobby brand F:NEX. It is 29 cm (around 11 inches) tall. The costume's prototype was made by Yosei Tsuda, a second-generation doll craftsman who specializes in costume-wearing dolls.

Each figure is made-to-order and costs 129,800 yen (around 1182 USD) including tax. It is available for pre-order on F:NEX's online store until October 27, 2021 and will be shipped in March 2022.

Coolkyoushinja began the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga in the inaugural issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in May 2013. The series inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The second season of the anime, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S , premiered in Japan in July and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll .

Source: Comic Natalie