NIJISANJI EN Launches 4th Virtual YouTuber Auditions

Deadline for English-speaking applicants of any gender is March 31

ANYCOLOR, Inc. launched its fourth wave of auditions on Friday for its NIJISANJI EN Virtual YouTuber project. The agency is looking for English-speaking talents who can perform in-character. The deadline is March 31, 23:59 JST / 07:59 PDT.

According to the online application form, applicants must be able to speak fluent English, be able to deliver content continuously for at least one year, be able to deliver content at least three times a week, and at least 18 years of age. Gender is irrelevant.

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by ANYCOLOR, Inc. (formerly Ichikara Inc.). It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers. As of May 2021, the project has expanded to three Asian countries (China/Indonesia/Korea) in their local languages as well as English.

NIJISANJI EN (English) launched last June. Its first group of English-speaking male VTubers debuted in December. The fifth NIJISANJI EN group, "Noctyx," debuted in February, and is the second group of male performers.

