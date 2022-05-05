Interest
Kaguya-sama Anime Celebrates Miko's Birthday With Punny Illustration
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Kaguya-sama's Miko Iino celebrated her birthday on May 5, and the anime's PR is celebrating the occasion with a low-hanging pun. The official website and Twitter account revealed an illustration of Miko dressed as a shinto shrine maiden (miko), shown below:
. •☆¨*•.¸¸♡•*¨— アニメ「かぐや様は告らせたい」公式 (@anime_kaguya) May 4, 2022
𝐻𝐴𝑃𝑃𝑌 𝐵𝐼𝑅𝑇𝐻𝐷𝐴𝑌
¨*•.¸¸♡•*¨☆•
伊井野ミコ
誕生日記念イラスト公開！
❥┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈#伊井野ミコ生誕祭2022 で、
一緒にお祝いしましょう❣️
デジコン各種プレゼントも💕https://t.co/UqMcHs1agH#かぐや様 pic.twitter.com/DRoQ8KsY1h
The website has also released cropped versions of the image as an icon, wallpaper, and Twitter header.
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic is the third season of the television anime adaptation of Aka Akasaka's Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga. The anime premiered on April 8 and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.
