Interest
Kaguya-sama Anime Celebrates Miko's Birthday With Punny Illustration

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Miko dresses as a shinto shrine maiden (miko)

Kaguya-sama's Miko Iino celebrated her birthday on May 5, and the anime's PR is celebrating the occasion with a low-hanging pun. The official website and Twitter account revealed an illustration of Miko dressed as a shinto shrine maiden (miko), shown below:

The website has also released cropped versions of the image as an icon, wallpaper, and Twitter header.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic is the third season of the television anime adaptation of Aka Akasaka's Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga. The anime premiered on April 8 and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

[Via Crunchyroll News]

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives