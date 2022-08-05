Harigane Service Manga Gets Anime Short Promoting Para-Athletics

The episode in question follows the Japanese national sitting volleyball team and their match against the strong Iranian team.

Volleyball manga Harigane Service makes the jump to anime in the 15th episode of the " Ani×Para: Who's Your Hero?" TV series. Ani×Para is an anime series that was launched in order to bring attention to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and para-athletics in general and has now been relaunched leading into the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The episode in question follows the Japanese national sitting volleyball team and their match against the strong Iranian team. As the Japanese struggle against their opponent, who should appear but Harigane Service's main character Kanna Shimodaira.

Kouki Ohsuzu (Aoi Ashito in Aoashi ) will play Shimodaira, and Mahiro Takasugi (Haruki Shiga in I want to eat your pancreas ) will play Shun Hada, the captain of the Japanese para-volleyball team. The theme song, “Hyakusetsu Futo,” will be performed by Hatsune Miku and dance group CONDENSE. The episode will air in Japan on NHK 's BS1 on August 22 at 9:45 PM.

Source: Mantan Web