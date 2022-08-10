Princess Mononoke Demon Ring is Both Creepy and Awesome

This new ring makes it look like your finger has been taken over just like Ashitaka's arm.

In Studio Ghibli 's Princess Mononoke , demons are worm-like things that infect the animals of the forest, making them go berserk. This new ring makes it look like your finger has been taken over just like Ashitaka's arm.

This ring can be purchased at Donguri Republic for 1,980 yen (approximately US$14.63) and will be delivered in Japan in mid-to-late-August.

Source: Donguri Republic via Hachima Kikou