Identity V Launches 2nd Bungo Stray Dogs Crossover

1st crossover event also returns to survival-horror smartphone game until March 1

©Kafka ASAGIRI, Sango HARUKAWA/KADOKAWA/Bungo Stray Dogs Partners ©Joker Studio ©2022 NetEaseInc.

Identity V

Thesurvival-horror smartphone gamelaunched its second crossover with theanime on Thursday. The event will run until March 1.

The event plot is described as follows:

Under their leader's direction, the Port Mafia members, who claim the fictional city of Yokohama as their territory, move to investigate a mysterious manor. The five-member group of Akutagawa Ryunosuke, Chuya Nakahara, Motojirou Kajii, Hirotsu Ryuro, and Ichiyo Higuchi search the Oletus Manor in the dark of the night!

The crossover lineup includes Akutagawa Ryunosuke, Motojirou Kajii, Hirotsu Ryuro, and Ichiyo Higuchi costumes, as well as exclusive accessories, portraits, and graffiti. The Chuya Nakahara costume and Red Wine accessory will be available for purchase through the crossover Package in the game's store. The Akutagawa Ryunosuke's Mobile Phone accessory is a reward for completing the “The visitor of the night” quest. You can upgrade the item in the “'Shock' of Rashomon” crossover event.

The items and event story from the first Bungo Stray Dogs crossover in November will return to the game for a limited time. These include costumes and accessories associated with Osamu Dazai, Atsushi Nakajima, and Ranpo Edogawa.

Identity V describes itself as "the first asymmetrical horror mobile game developed by NetEase ." The game launched on Microsoft Windows, iOS, and Android in 2018. The description on its official website reads:

With a gothic art style, mysterious storylines, and an exciting 1vs4 gameplay, Identity V will bring you a breathtaking experience. You will first enter the game as a detective, who receives a mysterious letter inviting him to investigate an abandoned manor and search for a missing girl. And as you get closer and closer to the truth, you find something horrifying...

The game has previously collaborated with Danganronpa , The Promised Neverland , Persona , and Death Note .

Source: Press Release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.