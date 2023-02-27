Eiichiro Oda Asks ChatGPT to Write the Next One Piece Chapter

The manga creator was impressed with what the AI came up with

One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda has been playing around with AI in the last few months. Last December, he made AI draw Lucci and thought it was hilarious that the process changed the intimidating man into a small girl. He drew a picture of Luffy's incredulous reaction and posted it as a video on the One Piece official YouTube channel.

Oda's newest AI adventure goes a step even further: He asked ChatGPT to write him the next One Piece chapter.

The One Piece Twitter account posted the entire exchange, prefacing it with "Oda asked the taboo question." In Oda's first message to ChatGPT, he says he can't think of the next One Piece story, so he asks ChatGPT to write "an especially entertaining one."

The AI obliged by detailing a story about the "King of Shadows" who kidnaps Chopper. In order to defeat him, Robin connects with the "Shadow Tribe" from her past. With the help of newfound allies, the Straw Hat Crew defeats the King of Shadows.

"What do you think of this story?" AI asked Oda. "It has a shadow-controlling villain, a mysterious race of shadow people, and new friends. Robin's role will also be important. Readers will want to pay attention to her knowledge and actions."

Oda then replied: "Sorry, this is boring. Could you please present a more interesting idea?"

ChatGPT then launched into a story where an alien secretly lives among the captain and crew. The alien's home planet was destroyed by an evil spaceship, and they boarded the One Piece ship to pursue the enemy. The captain and crew help the alien in their pursuit. In their journey, they stop at an island where an evil witch lives. The witch plans to steal the alien's Star Fragment, which is necessary to restore the alien's home planet. The captain and crew team up with the alien to defeat the witch, then restore the alien's planet.

This time, Oda seemed to like the story. "Thank you!" he replied. "I will write it exactly like that!"

Tune in to the manga next week to see if Oda follows through.

[Via Animehunch]