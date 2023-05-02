Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Game Trailer Highlights 'Narutop 99' Character Poll Winners

Minato, Itachi, Sakura, more highlighted in game launching this year

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a trailer on Friday for the Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections game. This one does not reveal any new characters, but rather a slew of familiar and beloved faces: the top 20-ranked characters in the "Narutop 99" worldwide character popularity poll all got the chance to show off here.

The game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam this year. In addition to 124 characters from previous games, the new game will include new playable ninjas such as Ashura and Indra.

The "Narutop 99" poll was held in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Naruto franchise . Fans could vote for their character of choice on the "Narutop 99" website and place one vote every day. This was the first time a character poll for the franchise was held worldwide.

The poll received an estimated 4,600,000 votes between December 21-January 31. The winner, Minato Namikaze the Fourth Hokage, received 792,257 votes.

The top 20 characters are as follows:

Minato Namikaze (Fourth Hokage) Itachi Uchiha Sakura Haruno Shisui Uchiha Kakashi Hatake Naruto Uzumaki Sakumo Hatake Sasuke Uchiha Madara Uchiha Hinata Hyuga Obito Uchiha Jiraiya Shikamaru Nara Tobirama Senju (Second Hokage) Gaara (Fifth Kazekage) Hashirama Senju (First Hokage) Deidara Neji Hyuga Sasori Rock Lee

Masashi Kishimoto will draw an original short manga featuring Minato.



