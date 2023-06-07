Oshi no Ko Anime's Opening Theme Song 'Idol' by YOASOBI Tops Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart

"Idol" is the first song originally performed in Japanese to top the chart

YOASOBI

Oshi no Ko

YOASOBI achieved a tremendous milestone for Japan this week. The English version of Oshi no Ko's "Idol," the opening theme song for the anime, ranked number one on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey (dated June 10).

"Idol" is the first song originally performed in Japanese to reach the top of the Global Excl. U.S. chart. The original Japanese version reached the top 10 when it debuted six weeks earlier. The English version debuted on May 26 at number six on the chart.

The ranks are based on numbers from official music streaming and download services from territories excluding the Untied States. According to Billboard, "Idol" received 45.7 million streams (up 14% from its debut) and 24,000 download sales (up 39%) outside the U.S. in the period of May 26 to June 1.

YOASOBI commented on its staff Twitter account: "It's the first song originally performed in Japanese to top this chart! Thank you so much."

The duo's debut song "Yoru ni Kakeru" previously reached as high as number six on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart in 2021.

According to Oricon's weekly streaming ranking, "Idol" exceeded 100 million streams in Japan (cumulative number of streams from different audio and video streaming services in Japan) in just five weeks, the fastest song in Japan to do so.

Even beyond Oshi no Ko and YOASOBI 's incredible success, anime theme songs are reaching a wider audience than ever before. Last year, SiM 's "The Rumbling," the opening theme song for the Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 anime, topped the U.S. Billboard Hard Rock chart.