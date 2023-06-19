You Too Can Drink Titan Spinal Fluid in New G FUEL Energy Drink's Attack on Titan Collaboration

Apparently titan spine juices taste like green tea

Attack on Titan fans: ever wanted to know what a titan's spinal fluid tastes like? Well now you can find out since energy drink company G FUEL will launch a "G FUEL Spinal Fluid" drink in collaboration with the Attack on Titan franchise.

The green tea-flavored energy drink will be available for pre-order on June 26.

G FUEL describes the drink:

When a bloodthirsty horror strikes without warning, you need a new tool to help you FIGHT BACK! Introducing a new field item from the Scout Regiment: The G FUEL Spinal Fluid Collector's Box – inspired by the serum that transforms Subjects of Ymir into Titans in the hit anime, Attack on Titan ! Lightning crashes down around you as you embrace the Power of the Titans, fortified by energizing citrusy-sweet Green Tea! Each G FUEL Spinal Fluid Collector's Box comes with an exclusive Attack on Titan 24 oz Steel Shaker featuring wraparound artwork of your favorite Survey Corps members!

Image courtesy of G FUEL

The drink contains no sugar, and a serving contains 15 calories and 140 mg of caffeine in addition to "proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes." The collector's box will ship in July.

The Attack on Titan anime is at last nearing its finale. The first part of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS aired on March 3 and the second part will premiere this fall.

Source: Email correspondence