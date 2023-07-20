IKEA U.S. Launches 'Slice of Life' Campaign with Comic and Anime-Like Shorts

These animated videos were developed in collaboration between IKEA U.S. and Clubcamping, an award-winning Argentinean animation studio.

©Inter IKEA Systems B.V. 2023

IKEA U.S. puts a spin on "slice of life" with the introduction of its first-ever manga-inspired comic and accompanying anime-like shorts in its latest campaign for college essentials.

The campaign, which launched on Monday, features three animated shorts that each tell the story of a different college student living in a campus dorm, in an off-campus apartment, and at home with family. These 45-second shorts are set to go live on the Swedish company's U.S. TikTok account to reach Gen Z audiences. While the shorts are made for TikTok, audiences can also view them on IKEA U.S.'s official YouTube channel and on their official website.

The shorts portray how iconic IKEA products are seamlessly incorporated into each of these college students' lives as storage and organization solutions. The shorts are set to a background of lo-fi beats to convey a chill ambiance of these settings. These animated videos were developed in collaboration between IKEA U.S. and Clubcamping, an award-winning Argentinean animation studio that has also produced similar shorts in the past for other big names like Adidas.

If anyone's curious about the products featured in these shorts, you can head on over to IKEA U.S.'s website for the list. The campaign's accompanying comic will be published online and will feature the biographies of each character in these shorts, although users can already find these bios on the same web page as well.