Sailor Moon's Naoko Takeuchi Illustrates Single Cover Art for Blackpink's Jennie

Jennie launched "You & Me" single on October 6

Sailor Moon and Blackpink: Name a more iconic duo. No, really. Sailor Moon creator Naoko Takeuchi has collaborated with K-pop group Blackpink member Jennie, providing the cover art for her latest single "You & Me," which debuted earlier this month on October 6. The artwork portrays Jennie, in Takeuchi's iconic style, in front of a moon.

Image via Sailor Moon 30th Anniversary's Twitter account © YG Entertainment, Naoko Takeuchi

The moon's presence not only works as a callback to Takeuchi's classic series, but it also fits with the chorus' lyrics, as follows:

I love you and me

Dancing in the moonlight

Nobody can see

It's just you and me tonight

Listen to the single on Blackpink's YouTube channel:

Merchandise featuring the artwork is also available, from apparel to phone cases and even cushion covers.

Jennie (also known by her full name Jennie Kim and her stage name Jennie Ruby Jane) started with the Blackpink idol group in August 2016. She made her solo debut in November 2018 with the single "Solo." She has also acted in The Idol television series on HBO .

Takeuchi made her manga debut with her Love Call story in 1986. She created Codename: Sailor V in 1991 before starting her most famous work, the 1992-1997 magical girl manga Sailor Moon . The manga has inspired several anime, including the original television series, Sailor Moon Crystal , and the recent Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie two-part anime film project.