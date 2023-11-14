Gundam: Witch From Mercury Voices Reunite to Record New York City Selfie

Suletta vows to honor Miorine in chat before taking two-shot

A Mercurian and a Spacian fromwill be attending! And just before the con, they took a selfie (with audio commentary!) in front of the Statue of Liberty.is no stranger to inviting popular voice actors. This year on Friday, November 17 the voices of Suletta Mercury () and Miorine Rembran () fromwill be attending. To celebrate, the officialX (formerly Twitter) account posted two tweets of the characters in front of the Statue of Liberty.In the first tweet's 43-second video, Suletta remarks that there's a large statue of a goddess, and Miorine responds that Suletta can climb its staircase later. The video continues with Suletta saying (roughly translated), “That might be helpful. For the day I make the Statue of the Brilliant Miorine!” The video ends with their selfie and an announcement they will be at. The funny little video captures the two characters' relationship perfectly.The second tweet shows a larger version of the selfie:Among the replies to the tweets, two stood out. User K G writes, “SuleMio pre-wedding trip extra episode. New York!!” The second tweet from Nana@san reads, “Yuri honeymoon vacation.” These tweets really capture the fandom's shipping of Suletta and Miorine.These are some fun little tweets to get people excited forand a nice little window into Suletta and Miorine's relationship. Hopefully we'll see similar types of tweets from the officialaccounts for future events and conventions.