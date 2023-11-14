Interest
Gundam: Witch From Mercury Voices Reunite to Record New York City Selfie
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Suletta vows to honor Miorine in chat before taking two-shot
A Mercurian and a Spacian from Gundam: The Witch from Mercury will be attending Anime NYC! And just before the con, they took a selfie (with audio commentary!) in front of the Statue of Liberty.
Anime NYC is no stranger to inviting popular voice actors. This year on Friday, November 17 the voices of Suletta Mercury (Lynn) and Miorine Rembran (Kana Ichinose) from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury will be attending. To celebrate, the official Witch from Mercury X (formerly Twitter) account posted two tweets of the characters in front of the Statue of Liberty.
In the first tweet's 43-second video, Suletta remarks that there's a large statue of a goddess, and Miorine responds that Suletta can climb its staircase later. The video continues with Suletta saying (roughly translated), “That might be helpful. For the day I make the Statue of the Brilliant Miorine!” The video ends with their selfie and an announcement they will be at Anime NYC. The funny little video captures the two characters' relationship perfectly.
The second tweet shows a larger version of the selfie:
Among the replies to the tweets, two stood out. User K G writes, “SuleMio pre-wedding trip extra episode. New York!!” The second tweet from Nana@san reads, “Yuri honeymoon vacation.” These tweets really capture the fandom's shipping of Suletta and Miorine.
These are some fun little tweets to get people excited for Anime NYC and a nice little window into Suletta and Miorine's relationship. Hopefully we'll see similar types of tweets from the official Witch from Mercury accounts for future events and conventions.
◆◆AnimeNYC◆◆— 機動戦士ガンダム 水星の魔女 (@G_Witch_M) November 10, 2023
11/17(金)～19(日)
アメリカ・ニューヨークで開催の
アニメコンベンション #AnimeNYC 内で、#水星の魔女 のステージを実施！
これを記念して、#水星の魔女日本周遊ツアー へ行った
スレッタとミオリネの2人が、
今度は何とニューヨークに到着しました！#G_Witch pic.twitter.com/HMzs7ArmC0
#AnimeNYC 会場のみで観覧可能な#水星の魔女 のステージでは、— 機動戦士ガンダム 水星の魔女 (@G_Witch_M) November 10, 2023
スレッタ役 #市ノ瀬加那 さん
ミオリネ役 #Lynn さん
お2人が登壇して、
トークショーをお届けします！#G_Witch pic.twitter.com/FeiDgoYwTL
