Kurayukaba Anime Film's Video Reminds Audiences of Cinema Manners

Video reminds audiences not to fight each other when film opens on April 12

Twin Engine began streaming a "cinema manners" video for Shigeyoshi Tsukahara and Twiflo 's original full-length anime film project Kurayukaba last week. The video also began screening in theaters in Japan. Hakuzan Kanda ( Matsunojō Kanda ), who plays the main character Sōtarō, narrates the video, reminding audiences what we should not do while watching the movie:

The video is a bit tongue-in-cheek, functioning as a mini-trailer that shows the characters doing the very actions that it just warned people not to do. However, there are some valid cinema manners that audiences can keep in mind for this and any other screenings at movie theaters. These include no taking pictures or recordings of the movie, smoking, fighting, opening fire, throwing things at others, making transactions with others, kicking the seat in front of you, talking to others, and using electronic devices that light up or make sounds. Of course, eating and drinking are allowed, but be careful and be mindful of cleaning up after yourself. In case of emergencies, follow the staff's instructions. Basically, Kurayukaba is here to remind you to have a good time while respecting others in the theater.

The staff describes Kurayukaba :

"Yes, Ootsuji Detective Agency" In the purple smoke lies a faint dream, and in the town, rumors swirl like smoke. Now, facing the strangeness of the "mass disappearance" bewildering society, detective Soutarou confronts it! With no witnesses and unclear intentions, the identity of the "ominous tracks" that always appear in its footsteps... In search of clues, the detective delves into the underground realm of the town called "Kuragari." There, the encounter with the black iron armored train and its commander, Tanne, will significantly shake the fate of the detective!

©Shigeyoshi Tsukahara/KURAGARI Production Committee

The film will open in Japan on April 12. A brand-new spinoff full-length anime film titled Kuramerukagari will also open in Japan on the same day.

The film stars:

Tsukahara ("The Man Traveling with the Brocade Portrait," "Joseito," "Hashi no Mukou," SEKAI NO OWARI rock band's in-concert anime footage and set design) made his feature-length directorial debut with the anime at Makaria , and he is also credited for the original story and screenplay. Kazunori Minagawa (animation director on Macross Delta , Tokyo Ravens , Yuruyuri , Code Geass: Akito the Exiled ) designed the characters.

maxcaffy was the digital cutout animation director, and Chōta Akatsuki was the animation supervisor. Pochi was in charge of art setting, and Kentarō Ōnuki was the art director. Eriko Kimura was the sound director, Katsuhiro Nakano was in charge of sound effects, and Tohokushinsha was in charge of sound production. Akatsuki also composed the music, and Team OneOne produced the animation.

The film won the Best Animated Feature in the Audience Awards category of the 27th annual Fantasia International Film Festival in August.

The Kurayukaba project's first crowdfunding campaign ran from December 2018 to February 2019 to fund the pilot film. The campaign raised 6,901,864 yen (about US$63,000) from 397 backers: 276% of its 2,500,000 yen (about US$22,100) goal. The campaign reached its 4,000,000 yen (about US$35,300) stretch goal to create a one-minute video (the original goal was for a 30-second video).

Twin Engine 's official Motion Gallery crowdfunding campaign for the film launched in April 2020, and it aimed to raise 20 million yen (about US$188,000) to fund a film at least 40 minutes long. The campaign ended in August 2020 with 8,798,500 yen (about US$79,513).