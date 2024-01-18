Raise a Glass to Celebrate Final Fantasy XIV Game's 10th Anniversary with Its Very Own Wine

California's The Prisoner Wine Company collaborates again to create collectible wine

Now here's a Final Fantasy XIV collectible that deserves a special spot on your shelf, and will definitely hit your taste bud's good spot. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Final Fantasy XIV once again collaborated with American wine company The Prisoner, to make the "The Prisoner for Final Fantasy XIV [10th Anniversary Collector's Box]" wine.

Image via Final Fantasy XIV game's Japanese Twitter account © SQUARE ENIX and The Prisoner Wine Company, Oakville, CA, USA

The wine box alone is already a piece of art. When you open it, an amazing collaboration illustration of the Warrior of Light is revealed on one side, and a quote from Venat, "Break your chains, shed your burdens─and show me your strength of will!," is written on the other side.

Image via Final Fantasy XIV game's Japanese website © SQUARE ENIX and The Prisoner Wine Company, Oakville, CA, USA

The wine bottle itself has its own trick up its sleeve, er, label. You can peel off The Prisoner wine's trademark label to reveal the collaboration's special label, featuring the Warrior of Light, as demonstrated by game producer and director Naoki Yoshida at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2024 in Tokyo on January 7.

Image via Final Fantasy XIV game's Japanese website © SQUARE ENIX and The Prisoner Wine Company, Oakville, CA, USA

The special collector's box wine contains The Prisoner (2021) wine, and it is available in Japan for a limited time sale from January 12-19, on the MOO:D MARK by ISETAN online shop. It is priced at 16,940 yen (about US$116). The wine will also be sold at the Pieroth Japan Online Shop at a later date.

The Prisoner Wine Company and Final Fantasy XIV game's first collaboration was in 2022, when they released the "The Prisoner for Final Fantasy XIV [Special Box] wine in March that year. The collaboration features a specially-designed wine box with an illustration from Endwalker .

No matter how your online or offline adventure ends up for the day, you always deserve to treat yourself with a glass of wine.

Sources: Final Fantasy XIV game's website and X/Twitter account, Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2024 in Tokyo livestream