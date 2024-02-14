×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Happy Valentine's Day from the Anime World! Part IV

posted on by Alex Mateo
More Valentines from the world of anime, manga, and games!

Valentine's Day may be nearing its end, but the night is still young! More artists from the anime, manga, and game world deliver their art pieces of love this Valentine's Day!

Ghost Trick

ghost-trick
Image via Ace Attorney series' Twitter account
© Capcom

Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail)

hiro-mashima-happy
Image via Hiro Mashima's Twitter account
© Hiro Mashima

Mizuho Kusanagi (Yona of the Dawn)

mizuho-kusanagi-yona
Image via Mizuho Kusanagi's Twitter account
© Mizuho Kusanagi

My Happy Marriage

my-happy-marriage
Image via My Happy Marriage series' Twitter account
© 2023 Akumi Agitogi, Tsukiho Tsukioka/KADOKAWA/My Happy Marriage Partners

Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions

ron-kamonohashi
Image via Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions anime's Twitter account
©天野明/集英社・鴨乃橋ロンの禁断推理製作委員会

She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat

loves-to-cook-eat
Image via She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat manga's Twitter account
© Sakaomi Yuzaki

loves-to-cook-eat-2
Image via She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat manga's Twitter account
© Sakaomi Yuzaki

Shin Megami Tensei

shin-megami-tensei
Image via Shin Megami Tensei game's Twitter account
© Atlus, Sega

Shō Aimoto (Kemono Jihen)

sho-aimoto
Image via Shō Aimoto's Twitter account
© Shō Aimoto

Square Enix (Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest)

square-enix
Image via Square Enix's Twitter account
© Square Enix

Thanks to FinalVentCard and malvarez1 for the tips.

Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com)!

follow-up of Happy Valentine's Day from the Anime World! Part III
discuss this in the forum (10 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives