Happy Valentine's Day from the Anime World! Part IV
posted on by Alex Mateo
More Valentines from the world of anime, manga, and games!
Valentine's Day may be nearing its end, but the night is still young! More artists from the anime, manga, and game world deliver their art pieces of love this Valentine's Day!
Ghost Trick
Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail)
Mizuho Kusanagi (Yona of the Dawn)
My Happy Marriage
Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat
Shin Megami Tensei
Shō Aimoto (Kemono Jihen)
Square Enix (Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest)
Thanks to FinalVentCard and malvarez1 for the tips.
