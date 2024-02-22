×
Happy Cat Day from the Anime World!

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cat lovers around the world unite for Cat Day in Japan!

The eternal question of are you a cat person or dog person rages on. While there is an International Cat Day and International Dog Day, cats have dogs beaten in Japan with "Cat Day" on February 22. Why February 22? It's because in Japanese the number two is pronounced "Ni," and that "Ni" is the first letter in the sound cats make in Japanese (Nya). So let's celebrate this Cat Day with art, comics, and videos from the anime and manga world:

The Apothecary Diaries

CAPCOM

gfurdm-baaayl_9
Image via Capcom's Twitter account
©Capcom

Chibi Maruko-chan

gg6hhnebyaazkiv
Image via Chibi Maruko-chan series' Twitter account
©S.P/N.A

Dragon Quest

ggxjpiiakaa5q4r
Image via Dragon Quest franchise's Twitter account
© SQUARE ENIX

Final Fantasy

Today is #猫の日 [Cat Day] kupo!
A #FF quiz about the cat-like character "Cait Sith" that appears in the series!

Can you guess which one of these three is "Cait Sith" kupo? 😺

The answer will be announced tomorrow Kupo! If you know, please let me know in the comments. 🎈

Futago Kamikita

gg6j7uxacaay5q2
Image via Futago Kamikita's Twitter account
©上北ふたご ©ABC-A・東映アニメーション

Haikyu!!

February 22nd is #猫の日 [#CatDay] 🐈
Not Nekoma Day!?
━━━━━━━━━━━━━

#ハイキュー!! [Haikyu!!] #ゴミ捨て場の決戦 [Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump] The movie
bockbuster commemoration 🏐
[Distributing SNS icons 🎁 ]

You can also download it from here ▽
https://haikyu.jp/news/1735/

We are looking forward to you setting it up and reporting your viewing!!

#hq_anime

KyuryuZ

Cat Day

McDonald's

My New Boss Is Goofy

gg21rmabkaadbwv
Image via My New Boss is Goofy anime's Twitter account
©いちかわ暖（秋田書店）／新しい上司はど天然製作委員会

Penguin Box

Odekake Kozame Cat Day Special Edition 1/2

Sasaki and Peeps

gg6lf9mboaay_h0
Image via Sasaki and Peeps anime's Twitter account
©キュルZ・KADOKAWA／夜は猫といっしょ　©2024 ぶんころり,カントク／KADOKAWA／佐々木とピーちゃん

Sega

gg5df6pbkaabwng
Image via Sega' Twitter account
©SEGA

Umi Sakurai

The story of the cat everyone loves(1/4)
#猫の日 [Cat Day]
#漫画が読めるハッシュタグ [Hashtag for reading manga]

Yugashi

gg6usefaeaahd4f
Image via Yugashi's Twitter account
©ゆ菓子

Yuri Sonoda

🐈#マルハチにゃんにゃんPV [MaruHachi nyan nyan_PV] 🐈‍⬛

#猫の日 [Cat Day] three PVs of #ツレ猫マルルとハチ [Maruru and Hachi] have been released ‼
The CVs are voice actors #内山昂輝 [Kōki Uchiyama] and #梅原裕一郎 [Yuichiro Umehara] ✨

Part 1: “A helpless night”

We are running a campaign where you can win autograph board by lottery!
Check out Afternoo Official X @afternoon_manga

The second part will be released at 18:00

Did we miss any Cat Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

