Happy Cat Day from the Anime World!
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The eternal question of are you a cat person or dog person rages on. While there is an International Cat Day and International Dog Day, cats have dogs beaten in Japan with "Cat Day" on February 22. Why February 22? It's because in Japanese the number two is pronounced "Ni," and that "Ni" is the first letter in the sound cats make in Japanese (Nya). So let's celebrate this Cat Day with art, comics, and videos from the anime and manga world:
The Apothecary Diaries
CAPCOM
Chibi Maruko-chan
Dragon Quest
Final Fantasy
今日は #猫の日 クポ！#FF シリーズに登場する猫のようなキャラ「ケット・シー」に関するクイズクポ！— FINAL FANTASY公式 (@FinalFantasyJP) February 22, 2024
この3枚のうち、どれが「ケット・シー」か分かるクポ？😺
答えは明日発表クポ！わかったらコメントで教えて欲しいクポ～🎈 pic.twitter.com/bwc7dFYEn3
Today is #猫の日 [Cat Day] kupo!
A #FF quiz about the cat-like character "Cait Sith" that appears in the series!
Can you guess which one of these three is "Cait Sith" kupo? 😺
The answer will be announced tomorrow Kupo! If you know, please let me know in the comments. 🎈
Futago Kamikita
Haikyu!!
2月22日は #猫の日 🐈— 劇場版「ハイキュー!! FINAL」 (@animehaikyu_com) February 22, 2024
ならぬ 音駒の日!?
━━━━━━━━━━━━━
劇場版 #ハイキュー!! #ゴミ捨て場の決戦
大ヒット記念🏐
【 SNS用アイコンを配布🎁 】
こちらからもダウンロードできます▽https://t.co/WVDWO5uNPK
ぜひ皆様も設定して
観戦報告などお待ちしています!!#hq_anime pic.twitter.com/OpFr01jgzz
February 22nd is #猫の日 [#CatDay] 🐈
Not Nekoma Day!?
━━━━━━━━━━━━━
#ハイキュー!! [Haikyu!!] #ゴミ捨て場の決戦 [Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump] The movie
bockbuster commemoration 🏐
[Distributing SNS icons 🎁 ]
You can also download it from here ▽
https://haikyu.jp/news/1735/
We are looking forward to you setting it up and reporting your viewing!!
#hq_anime
KyuryuZ
猫の日 pic.twitter.com/WVkFHaD0bI— キュルZ (@kyuryuZ) February 22, 2024
Cat Day
McDonald's
ｼｬﾝｼｬﾝｼｬｶｼｬｶｼｬｶｼｬﾝｼｬﾝｼｬ— マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) February 21, 2024
ｼｬﾝｼｬﾝｼｬｶｼｬｶｼｬｶｼｬﾝｼｬﾝｼｬ
ｼｬﾝｼｬﾝｼｬｶｼｬｶｼｬｶｼｬﾝｼｬﾝｼｬ
ｼｬﾝｼｬﾝｼｬｶｼｬｶｼｬｶｼｬﾝｼｬﾝｼｬ
ｼｬﾝｼｬﾝｼｬｶｼｬｶｼｬｶｼｬﾝｼｬﾝｼｬ#猫の日 pic.twitter.com/ZcyKPzTX29
My New Boss Is Goofy
#猫の日— TVアニメ「新しい上司はど天然」公式 (@do_tennen_anime) February 22, 2024
^.".^🤍🍑 pic.twitter.com/ENIapRwgL6
Penguin Box
おでかけ子ザメ 猫の日番外編 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nRgaGWEaP8— ペンギンボックス@書籍4巻とアニメ (@Penguinbox1) February 22, 2024
Odekake Kozame Cat Day Special Edition 1/2
Sasaki and Peeps
Sega
Umi Sakurai
みんにゃ大好きにゃ猫のお話（1/4）#猫の日#漫画が読めるハッシュタグ pic.twitter.com/m8RAYDmkU9— 桜井海＠おじ猫12巻★11/10発売！ (@sakurai_umi_) February 22, 2024
The story of the cat everyone loves(1/4)
#猫の日 [Cat Day]
#漫画が読めるハッシュタグ [Hashtag for reading manga]
Yugashi
Yuri Sonoda
🐈#マルハチにゃんにゃんPV 🐈⬛#猫の日 を記念して— 園田ゆり マルルとハチ4巻 (@sonoda_yuri) February 22, 2024
『#ツレ猫マルルとハチ 』PVを３本公開‼
CVは声優の #内山昂輝 さんと #梅原裕一郎 さんです✨
第１弾「どうしようもない夜」編
抽選でサイン色紙が当たるキャンペーン実施中！
アフタ公式X @afternoon_mangaをチェック✅
第２弾は18時公開です pic.twitter.com/jZFyGjC42a
🐈#マルハチにゃんにゃんPV [MaruHachi nyan nyan_PV] 🐈⬛
#猫の日 [Cat Day] three PVs of #ツレ猫マルルとハチ [Maruru and Hachi] have been released ‼
The CVs are voice actors #内山昂輝 [Kōki Uchiyama] and #梅原裕一郎 [Yuichiro Umehara] ✨
Part 1: “A helpless night”
We are running a campaign where you can win autograph board by lottery!
Check out Afternoo Official X @afternoon_manga ✅
The second part will be released at 18:00
Did we miss any Cat Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!