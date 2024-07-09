Singer Kaori Oda Announces Pregnancy

Image via x.com ©織田かおり

Japanese singer Kaori Oda announced that she is pregnant on her X (formerly Twitter ) account on July 8. Oda posted a short message to her fans and an update about her planned appearance at the final " Yuki Kajiura LIVE vol. #20~Japanese Language Restricted 20th Special~" concert.

To everyone who always supports me

In her message, Oda writes (roughly translated):

To everyone who supports me, Kaori Oda

To the people I have worked with

I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support of my musical activities.

This is a personal matter, but I have been blessed with carrying a child. The birth is scheduled for autumn.

Both mother and child are healthy, and I am happy to see the changes in my body every day.

I would like to continue my work with the cooperation of my family, while taking my health into consideration.



I will be taking a break from performing on stage for the foreseeable future, but after giving birth, I would be happy to hold solo live performances or appear at events when I am settled.

I will continue working on recording, directing, songwriting, among other duties.

Of course, I will also be updating my Fanicon “Kaori Holdings.”



*About my participation in the " Yuki Kajiura LIVE vol.#20~Japanese Language Restricted 20th Special~" tour

Thanks to Kajiura, all the performers, and staff for their kind consideration and various adjustments, I was able to continue performing until the Nagoya performance on July 6. But after much discussion with the organizers, my doctor, and my family, I have decided to postpone my appearance at the final performance in Omiya on August 3. I am very sorry that I cannot complete the tour with everyone, but I hope you will understand my announcement at this time. Please check the official Kajiura Yuki website for information about the Omiya performance of the " Yuki Kajiura LIVE vol.#20~Japanese Language Restricted 20th Special~" tour.



I am very anxious because this is all new to me, but I hope to work hand in hand with my husband to protect this new life.

Please continue to support me, Kaori Oda .

While it's a shame she will not appear at the Omiya performance of Kajiura's tour, the health of Oda and her child is more important. At the time of writing Oda has received over 300 responses, a majority of which are well-wishes from her fans and colleagues.

Kajiura also posted on her official website about Oda's absence on the August 3 tour date in Omiya. Kajiura added that former Kalafina member Hikaru would appear as a guest for the date in question. The post noted that fans of Oda can have their tickets reimbursed if they wish not to attend the live performance.

Thank you for your continued support of Yuki Kajiura .



During the current " Yuki Kajiura LIVE vol.#20 ~Japanese Language Restricted 20th Special~" tour, we were informed vocalist KAORI has been blessed with carrying a child.

At her request, KAORI has been continuing to perform the show while monitoring her condition. But in consideration of her health as a top priority, she will cancel her appearance at the final show in Omiya on Saturday, August 3.

We sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to her appearance.

As such, we will be welcoming Hikaru as a guest, removing the Japanese language restrictions on some content, and changing the content of the show.

We appreciate your understanding.



Performance: Yuki Kajiura LIVE vol.#20 ~Japanese Language Restricted 20th Special~

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Venue: Omiya Sonic City Large Hall



*Due to the cancellation of KAORI's appearence, tickets will be refunded to those who request them.

The refund period and change method will vary depending on the ticket purchased. Please check the details below before proceeding.

[The reason for the tour's title is that it specifically limits the use of the Japanese language in its performances.]

Oda has performed the theme song for Baccano! (“Calling”), The Testament of Sister New Devil BURST (“Over the Testament”), Tsubasa: RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE (“Dream Scape”), among others. Her full résumé can be found through her agency.