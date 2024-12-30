Interest
Bankai With New Bleach x Asics Collaboration Shoes
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The sports retail store Champs Sports announced collaboration shoes between the popular anime series Bleach and the Japanese footwear maker Asics on December 24. The GT-2160 and Asics GEL-NYC shoes with colors inspired by Bleach characters Ichigo Kurosaki and Renji Abarai, respectively, launched on December 27.
No need to worry, the BLEACH x ASICS GEL NYC & GT 2160 are coming ⚔️— Champs Sports (@champssports) December 23, 2024
Arriving at Champs Sports on 12/27. pic.twitter.com/YpOQDG96Nv
Viz Media reported that the Bleach shoes are a limited release "available exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports." The shoes feature "the familiar Substitute Soul Reaper badge and Squad 6 flower symbol of the Thirteen Court Guard Squads."
The Foot Locker and Champs Sports' X (formerly Twitter) accounts subsequently posted about the Asics x Bleach shoes. Champs Sports' post unveiled three photos of the shoes and stated, “It's fate, the ASICS x Bleach collection has arrived at Champs Sports.” In turn, Foot Locker included an animated video of two Foot Locker employees transported to the Upside Down World while wearing the collaboration shoes.
It's fate, the ASICS x Bleach collection has arrived at Champs Sports 💥— Champs Sports (@champssports) December 27, 2024
Shop Here | https://t.co/5y5B9JdqPW@VIZMedia pic.twitter.com/U877gDpfnu
The blade is me ⚔️— Foot Locker (@footlocker) December 27, 2024
The all-new Asics x BLEACH collection is now available exclusively at Foot Locker, featuring the GT-2160 for Ichigo Kurosaki & GEL-NYC for Renji Abarai 🔥https://t.co/c5haZBEXXX pic.twitter.com/W8wMo6dpZM
According to Foot Locker, the Asics GT-2160 Ichigo-inspired shoe costs US$145.00 and is only available in men's size 8.0 and medium width. The GEL-NYC Renji-inspired shoe costs US$165.00 and is available in men's size 8.0, 8.5, and 10.0 and medium width.
Sources: Viz Media's website, Champs Sports' X/Twitter account (link 2), Foot Locker's X/Twitter account and website (link 2)