Bankai With New Bleach x Asics Collaboration Shoes

The sports retail store Champs Sports announced collaboration shoes between the popular anime series Bleach and the Japanese footwear maker Asics on December 24. The GT-2160 and Asics GEL-NYC shoes with colors inspired by Bleach characters Ichigo Kurosaki and Renji Abarai, respectively, launched on December 27.

Image via Champs Sports' X/Twitter account Bleach: ©久保帯人／集英社・テレビ東京・dentsu・ぴえろ Asics: © ASICS Corporation

No need to worry, the BLEACH x ASICS GEL NYC & GT 2160 are coming ⚔️



Arriving at Champs Sports on 12/27. pic.twitter.com/YpOQDG96Nv — Champs Sports (@champssports) December 23, 2024

Viz Media reported that the Bleach shoes are a limited release "available exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports." The shoes feature "the familiar Substitute Soul Reaper badge and Squad 6 flower symbol of the Thirteen Court Guard Squads."

The Foot Locker and Champs Sports' X (formerly Twitter ) accounts subsequently posted about the Asics x Bleach shoes. Champs Sports' post unveiled three photos of the shoes and stated, “It's fate, the ASICS x Bleach collection has arrived at Champs Sports.” In turn, Foot Locker included an animated video of two Foot Locker employees transported to the Upside Down World while wearing the collaboration shoes.

It's fate, the ASICS x Bleach collection has arrived at Champs Sports 💥



Shop Here | https://t.co/5y5B9JdqPW@VIZMedia pic.twitter.com/U877gDpfnu — Champs Sports (@champssports) December 27, 2024

The blade is me ⚔️



The all-new Asics x BLEACH collection is now available exclusively at Foot Locker, featuring the GT-2160 for Ichigo Kurosaki & GEL-NYC for Renji Abarai 🔥https://t.co/c5haZBEXXX pic.twitter.com/W8wMo6dpZM — Foot Locker (@footlocker) December 27, 2024

According to Foot Locker, the Asics GT-2160 Ichigo-inspired shoe costs US$145.00 and is only available in men's size 8.0 and medium width. The GEL-NYC Renji-inspired shoe costs US$165.00 and is available in men's size 8.0, 8.5, and 10.0 and medium width.