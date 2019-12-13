News
King of Prism All Stars: Prism Show Best 10 Anime Film's Trailer Streamed
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The official website for the King of Prism All Stars: Prism Show Best 10 anime film began streaming a theatrical trailer on Friday. The video previews Shin Ichijō's song "Daisuki Refrain" and the theme song "Love Graffiti" by Edel Rose's new seven-member unit SePTENTRION.
The film will open in Japan on January 10.
The anime will star:
- Junta Terashima as Shin Ichijō
- Sōma Saitō as Yukinojō Tachibana
- Tasuku Hatanaka as Taiga Kōgami
- Taku Yashiro as Kakeru Jūōin
- Masashi Igarashi as Minato Takahashi
- Takuma Nagatsuka as Leo Saionji
- Yūma Uchida as Yū Suzuno
- Shouta Aoi as Louis Kisaragi
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Alexander Yamato
- Tomokazu Sugita as Jōji Takadanobaba
- Tetsuya Kakihara as Kōji Mihama
- Tomoaki Maeno as Hiro Hayami
- Toshiki Masuda as Kazuki Nishina
Avex Pictures will distribute the film in Japan. TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S, syn Sophia, Avex Pictures, and Tatsunoko Pro are credited with the original work.
King of Prism is a spinoff of the Pretty Rhythm franchise. The first film in the franchise, KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm, opened in January 2016. The second film, King of Prism: PRIDE the HERO, opened in Japan in June 2017. The latest entry in the franchise is the King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars anime project, which is both a theatrical film series and a television anime. The film series screened as four films that opened in March through May. The 12-episode television anime version premiered on April 8, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.
The second stage play in the franchise, titled King of Prism -Shiny Rose Stars-, will run in Tokyo at Tokyo Dome City Hall from February 20 through March 1.
Sources: King of Prism All Stars: Prism Show Best 10 anime film's website, MoCa News