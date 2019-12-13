King of Prism All Stars: Prism Show Best 10 Anime Film's Trailer Streamed

SePTENTRION performs theme song "Love Graffiti"

The official website for the King of Prism All Stars: Prism Show Best 10 anime film began streaming a theatrical trailer on Friday. The video previews Shin Ichijō's song "Daisuki Refrain" and the theme song "Love Graffiti" by Edel Rose's new seven-member unit SePTENTRION.

The film will open in Japan on January 10.

The anime will star:

Avex Pictures will distribute the film in Japan. TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S , syn Sophia , Avex Pictures , and Tatsunoko Pro are credited with the original work.

King of Prism is a spinoff of the Pretty Rhythm franchise. The first film in the franchise, KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm , opened in January 2016. The second film, King of Prism: PRIDE the HERO , opened in Japan in June 2017. The latest entry in the franchise is the King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars anime project, which is both a theatrical film series and a television anime. The film series screened as four films that opened in March through May. The 12-episode television anime version premiered on April 8, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The second stage play in the franchise, titled King of Prism -Shiny Rose Stars- , will run in Tokyo at Tokyo Dome City Hall from February 20 through March 1.