Beastars Stage Play Reveals Visuals, Cast

Stage play runs in Tokyo, Osaka in April-May

The official website for the stage play adaptation of Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga revealed the main cast and visuals for the play on Thursday.

The play stars: (from left to right in above visual)

Shōta Kawakami as Legosi

Ryōhei Takenaka as Rui

as Rui Sakina Kuwae as Haru

The stage play will run in Tokyo from April 30-May 4 and in Osaka from May 8-10. Naohiro Ise is directing and scripting the play.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it's personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar—an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust? Last night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student was killed and eaten. Among the members of the drama club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Legosi, a large wolf. But he wouldn't hurt a fly—or would he? And will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?

Itagaki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016, and Akita Shoten published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on December 6. Viz Media published the manga's third volume on November 19.

The manga also inspired a television anime that debuted on Netflix in Japan on October 8, and then premiered on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon on October 9. The anime will debut in Netflix outside of Japan in early 2020. The anime will get a second season.

Sources: Bestars stage play's Twitter account, Comic Natalie