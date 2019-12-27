Gleipnir Anime's 1st Promo Video Introduces Cast

Series premieres in April 2020

Good Smile Film began streaming the first promotional video on Friday for the television anime of Sun Takeda 's Gleipnir manga.

The anime will premiere in April 2020 on Tokyo MX and other channels.

The main cast includes Natsuki Hanae as Shuichi Kagaya, Nao Tōyama as Kurea Aoki, and Kana Hanazawa as Erena Aoki.

Kazuhiro Yoneda ( Yona of the Dawn , Kabukibu! ) is directing the anime at PINE JAM . Shinichi Inotsume ( The Price of Smiles , PERSONA 5 the Animation ) is supervising the series scripts, and Takahiro Kishida ( Baccano! , Haikyu!! ) is designing the characters. Ryōhei Sataka is composing the music. H-el-ical// (former Kalafina member Hikaru Masai ) will perform the anime's opening theme song.

Kodansha Comics publishes manga in English. The publisher describes the first volume:

Shuichi Kagaya an ordinary high school kid in a boring little town. But when a beautiful classmate is caught in a warehouse fire, he discovers a mysterious power: he can transform into a furry dog with an oversized revolver and a zipper down his back. He saves the girl's life, sharing his secret with her. But she's searching for the sister who killed her family, and she doesn't care how degrading it gets: she will use Shuichi to accomplish her mission …

Takeda launched the manga in Young Magazine the 3rd in October 2015.