My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising , the second film in the My Hero Academia franchise , dropped from #3 to #4 in its third weekend. The film has sold a total of 920,000 tickets and earned a total of 1.1 billion yen (about US$10.45 million). The film opened on December 20 on 313 screens, and sold 224,000 tickets on December 21-22 and earned 283 million yen (about US$2.59 million) on those two days. From December 20-22 the film earned 422,479,000 yen (about US$3.86 million).

As with the previous My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film, manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi had overall supervision of the film, and handled the original character designs. Kenji Nagasaki and Yousuke Kuroda returned from the series and the previous film as the director and scriptwriter, respectively. Yoshihiko Umakoshi returned to design the characters, and Yuuki Hayashi once again composed the music. BONES animated the film. Rock band sumika performed the theme song "Higher Ground."



Kamen Rider Reiwa: The First Generation stayed at #5 in its third weekend. The film has sold 590,000 tickets, and has earned a total of 700 million yen (about US$6.45 million). The film opened on December 21 and earned 248,578,270 yen (about US$2.27 million) on December 21-22.



Eiga Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Gakuen Y - Neko wa Hero ni Nareru ka (Yo-kai Watch Jam the Movie: Yo-Kai Academy Y - Can a Cat be a Hero?), the sixth film in the Yo-kai Watch franchise , stayed at #6 in its fourth weekend. The film has sold a 530,000 tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 600 million yen (about US$5.53 million) total as of December 22.

The new film's story is set in Y-Academy, an elite school that only allows students with top class abilities to enter. The protagonist Jinpei Jiba and his unique friends take on the mysteries of the school as transforming heroes.

Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N), the new Yo-kai Watch anime series, continues the film's story in the same academy setting. The series premiered on December 27.



The live-action film of Rin Mikimoto 's Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight ( Gozen 0-ji, Kiss Shi ni Kite yo ) manga fell from #7 to #8 in its fifth weekend. The film had earned a cumulative total of 613,484,200 yen (about US$5.61 million) as of December 22.

The film opened in Japan on December 6 on 255 screens. Takehiko Shinjō directed the film, with a script by Haruka Ōkita. GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE 's Ryota Katayose stars in the film as Kaede Ayasa, and Kanna Hashimoto stars as Hinana Hanazawa.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English.

Lupin III THE FIRST , the new anime film in Monkey Punch 's Lupin III franchise , rose back up to #10 after one week out of the top 10. The film has earned a total of 1 billion yen (about US$9.22 million).

Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), the anime film based on the Shinkalion toy line, dropped out of the top 10 in its second weekend.



Sources: Eiga.com, Kōgyō Tsūshin