Yen Press Licenses That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of the Monster Nation Manga

Spinoff manga's 1st volume ships in June

Yen Press announced on Monday that it has licensed the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime : The Ways of the Monster Nation ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ~Mamono no Kuni no Arukikata~ ) spinoff manga of Fuse 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novels. Yen Press will publish the first volume in June.

Yen Press describes the manga:

In this exciting new sidestory of the bestselling series, the Jura-Tempest Federation is a vast melting pot of monsters from all walks of life, and they're finally making waves in the wider world around them. Their leader, Rimuru, decides it's time to compile a Tempest guidebook—and there's no one better for the job than a local rabbitfolk girl with a knack for travel reviews! Follow her adventures in this unique That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime spin-off where you'll see the sights and learn the customs of this massive monster nation.

Shō Okagiri is drawing the manga, Mitz Vah is designing the characters, and Fuse is credited with the original story. The manga launched on Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride manga website in 2016. Micro Magazine published the sixth compiled book volume on October 30.

Yen Press is publishing in English the original light novels by author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah , and Kodansha Comics is publishing Taiki Kawakami 's manga adaptation of the novels. The novels have also inspired several other spinoff manga.

The television anime of Kawakami's manga premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation is releasing the series on home video in North America.

The anime will have a second season in 2020.